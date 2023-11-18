From Shami to Rohit: Five Indian players to watch out for in the World Cup final vs Australia

The stage is set at the Narendra Modi Stadium as Rohit Sharma and Co. look to add a third World Cup title in India's cabinet on Sunday. Standing in front of them is Australia, who got off to a slow start, but now seemed to have found their mojo. It is also an opportunity for the Indian cricket team to avenge their tough 2003 World Cup final defeat against the Kangaroos, who then outclassed the Sourav Ganguly-led unit by 125 runs.

Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Virat Kohli(Getty)

But if we compare the two editions, India have been far more dominant and appears to be settled despite the huge loss of Hardik Pandya midway during the tournament. Mohammed Shami, one of India's tearaway pacers, has filled in the boots, exceeding expectations since day one.

India are so far unbeaten in the tournament, securing one-sided victories in almost every match they've played. As India gear up for the finale, lets take a look at five players, who could give Australia major headache during the showdown in Ahmedabad.

Explosive: Rohit Sharma

Leading the side from the front, skipper Rohit Sharma have given the team an explosive start, thus laying a solid foundation for others to settle down and taken India to a challenging total. Even while chasing Rohit has maintained a similar approach, which has helped the team's cause throughout the campaign.

If we look at his stats, Rohit has so far piled 550 in 10 encounters, which feature one ton and three half-centuries. But what is more important is his strike-rate 124.15 and has hit 62 boundaries and 28 maximums.

Temperament: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is another player, who has been leading India's charge in the batting front. He has so far accumulated 711 runs, the most by any players in a single edition of World Cup. Although his strike-rate is significantly less as compared to Rohit, Kohli has been the anchor figure in team's middle-order. He has smashed three tons so far, the last being the record-breaking 50th against New Zealand. Kohli scored 117(113) in the semifinal encounter, which saw him overtake Sachin Tendulkar in the list of batters with the highest number of tons in ODIs.

Number four conundrum fixed: Shreyas Iyer

One of India's downfall in the previous edition was the number four conundrum. And Shreyas Iyer appears to have given India finally an answer to that. Iyer has been one of the main contributors in the middle-order and has accelerated towards the end to help India's cause when batting first.

If we look at Shreyas Iyer's performance, twice he has scored tons and both of them have come at a good pace. Against New Zealand, the right-handed batter smashed 105 off 70 balls, and returned unbeaten on 128(94) against Netherlands.

Apart from a rare hiccup against England, when he was dismissed for 4, and the match against Australia, when India were reduced to 2 for 3 in 2 overs, Iyer has chipped in with crucial knocks. He returned unbeaten on 53(62) in the low-scoring encounter against Pakistan. He scored 77(87) against South Africa and 56-ball 82 against Sri Lanka.

Breathtaking form: Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has been India's biggest weapon in the World Cup. The pacer, who didn't get a chance in the initial stages, have been running the show with the ball. Thrice he has completed five-wicket hauls, and also have a four-fer under his name.

Despite making just six appearances Shami is the leading wicket-taker and has 23 wickets under his name.

Shami will head into the finals with immense confidence, having scalped seven wickets in the semis. Apart from that, Shami has a rich experience of playing at the venue, given this is the home stadium for Gujarat Titans.

Trump card: Ravindra Jadeja

Piling big totals have been the trend in this World Cup. However, if we look at the recent matches at the venue, none of the teams have been able to breach the 300-run mark, making Ravindra Jadeja an important figure in India's XI. Not only he is handy with the bat, but the slowness of the track, mixed with the kind of variations he caters, could make him a potential threat against the opposition.

The last time India played at the venue was against Pakistan and Jadeja had then scalped two wickets and leaked just 38 runs in the 9.5 overs he bowled.