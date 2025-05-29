Full list of missing players in IPL Playoffs and their replacements: Buttler, Jansen, Rickelton among unavailable stars
The list of players who will depart the camps of the four teams who have qualified for the playoffs, and the players brought in to replace them.
The IPL 2025 playoffs are all set to begin, but the four teams involved will have some questions to answer before they can take to the field and get going in their bid to lift the IPL trophy in Ahmedabad on June 3. The suspension of the tournament and the forced 8-day delay means that the playoffs now clash with some international teams beginning their season, with the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa being a notable roadblock. England are also set for a white-ball series against West Indies. Here are who the teams will be missing in the playoffs, and who they are bringing on board as replacements.
Punjab Kings
Lose: Marco Jansen
Replacements: None
Punjab Kings will only lose one player, but it’s a significant one as fast-bowler Marco Jansen will leave for the WTC final. Jansen also provided incredible depth with his batting ability, and will be a key miss. Nonetheless, PBKS have a strong pace attack, and plenty of overseas depth to boot, which might explain their decision not to rope in a replacement.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Lose: Lungi Ngidi, Jacob Bethell
Replacements: Blessing Muzarbani, Tim Seifert
RCB will be happier about the fact that they have been given the ok to keep hold of Josh Hazlewood for the playoff run, with his importance to this team impossible to understate. They won’t mind the losses too much, with Ngidi being a backup and Bethell being more of a future prospect. Tim Seifert provides extra firepower at the top if they continue to miss Tim David, while Zimbabwean Muzarabani provides an extra arm in the pen.
Gujarat Titans
Lose: Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler
Replacements: Kusal Mendis
The team that is arguably hit hardest by the players they lose. While they have excelled without Kagiso Rabada being in the best form, Jos Buttler has been absolutely crucial to their season, part of their elite top three that has won them game after game. In Buttler’s absence, their batting begins to look a lot thinner: losing a player nearly averaging 60 and striking at 165 will do that to any team. Kusal Mendis is a like-for-like replacement as a top-order wicketkeeper, but he has humongous shoes to fill.
Mumbai Indians
Lose: Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch
Replacements: Jonny Bairstow, Charith Asalanka, Richard Gleeson
Three out, three in for MI. The biggest loss for them will be Rickelton, who has not only grown into the tournament as a batter and provided good starts, but also been exceptional behind the sticks with the gloves on. Jonny Bairstow has had a few bright IPL performances, but comes in somewhat out of the cold to replace him. Sri Lankan skipper Asalanka might be more of an insurance batter for a strong batting team that can shuffle around, while Gleeson is once again a bench option for Trent Boult.