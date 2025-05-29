Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Full list of missing players in IPL Playoffs and their replacements: Buttler, Jansen, Rickelton among unavailable stars

ByHT Sports Desk
May 29, 2025 11:31 AM IST

The list of players who will depart the camps of the four teams who have qualified for the playoffs, and the players brought in to replace them.

The IPL 2025 playoffs are all set to begin, but the four teams involved will have some questions to answer before they can take to the field and get going in their bid to lift the IPL trophy in Ahmedabad on June 3. The suspension of the tournament and the forced 8-day delay means that the playoffs now clash with some international teams beginning their season, with the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa being a notable roadblock. England are also set for a white-ball series against West Indies. Here are who the teams will be missing in the playoffs, and who they are bringing on board as replacements.

Marco Jansen and Ryan Rickelton will both be missing for their teams in the playoffs, as they join the South Africa camp ahead of the WTC final.(AP)
Punjab Kings

Lose: Marco Jansen

Replacements: None

Punjab Kings will only lose one player, but it’s a significant one as fast-bowler Marco Jansen will leave for the WTC final. Jansen also provided incredible depth with his batting ability, and will be a key miss. Nonetheless, PBKS have a strong pace attack, and plenty of overseas depth to boot, which might explain their decision not to rope in a replacement.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lose: Lungi Ngidi, Jacob Bethell

Replacements: Blessing Muzarbani, Tim Seifert

RCB will be happier about the fact that they have been given the ok to keep hold of Josh Hazlewood for the playoff run, with his importance to this team impossible to understate. They won’t mind the losses too much, with Ngidi being a backup and Bethell being more of a future prospect. Tim Seifert provides extra firepower at the top if they continue to miss Tim David, while Zimbabwean Muzarabani provides an extra arm in the pen.

Gujarat Titans

Lose: Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler

Replacements: Kusal Mendis

The team that is arguably hit hardest by the players they lose. While they have excelled without Kagiso Rabada being in the best form, Jos Buttler has been absolutely crucial to their season, part of their elite top three that has won them game after game. In Buttler’s absence, their batting begins to look a lot thinner: losing a player nearly averaging 60 and striking at 165 will do that to any team. Kusal Mendis is a like-for-like replacement as a top-order wicketkeeper, but he has humongous shoes to fill.

Mumbai Indians

Lose: Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch

Replacements: Jonny Bairstow, Charith Asalanka, Richard Gleeson

Three out, three in for MI. The biggest loss for them will be Rickelton, who has not only grown into the tournament as a batter and provided good starts, but also been exceptional behind the sticks with the gloves on. Jonny Bairstow has had a few bright IPL performances, but comes in somewhat out of the cold to replace him. Sri Lankan skipper Asalanka might be more of an insurance batter for a strong batting team that can shuffle around, while Gleeson is once again a bench option for Trent Boult.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with IPL 2025 Playoff and RCB vs LSG Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
