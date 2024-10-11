Full list of records and numbers as England thrash Pakistan to force sixth successive Test loss on Shan Masood's men

It was utter destruction as England cruised past Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test match, in Multan on Friday. The visitors came up with the perfect response to Pakistan's first innings total of 556, breaking multiple records by posting a huge total of 823 on the board. England destroyed Pakistan in the first Test.(AFP)

The innings saw Harry Brook get a triple hundred and Joe Root slam a career-best 262. Then they bowled out Pakistan for 222 on Day 5, who fell 47 runs short of forcing England to bat a second time.

Also Read | Pakistan hit rock bottom in WTC table after yet another humbling at home to England, India firmly on top with 8 wins

Here are the records and numbers from England's hammering of Pakistan in the first Test match:

- The visitors became the first team to ever take a first innings lead of over 200 runs after conceding 550 in the first innings.

- Pakistan became the first team to lose a Test by an innings after posting over 500 runs in the first innings.

- England's 823/7d in the first innings also became the fourth-highest Test innings total of all time, and the highest in the 21st century. It is also the highest total by any team in Pakistan.

- Harry Brook smacked 317 runs, which is also the highest score by a batter away from home at no. 5 or below in Tests. Brook also got the second-fastest triple century in Tests, and he became the only batter to score centuries in all of his first four Tests in Pakistan.

- Joe Root became England's highest-ever run-scorer in Test cricket, overtaking Alastair Cook's 12472, and also became sixth in the men's Test century list (35).

- Joe Root and Harry Brook's 454-run partnership is the highest for England in Test cricket. It is also the highest in Tests vs Pakistan.

- In the entire 150-over innings, only one maiden was bowled, becoming the longest innings on record to have as few as one maidens bowled.