Pakistan hit rock bottom in WTC table after yet another humbling at home to England, India firmly on top with 8 wins

England pulled off one of their most memorable Test victories on Friday, defeating Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs on the fifth and final day of the opening Test in Multan. After declaring their first innings at a record-breaking 823-7, led by a stunning triple century from Harry Brook and a career-best 262 by Joe Root, England dismantled Pakistan’s hopes of a comeback with clinical bowling. Pakistan's Shan Masood reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the fourth day of the first Test(AP)

Pakistan, despite a resilient partnership between Salman Ali Agha (63) and Aamer Jamal (55*), folded for 220 in their second innings. Jack Leach cleaned up the tail with figures of 4-30, sealing Pakistan’s fate in the first session of Day 5.

Pakistan’s collapse on home soil marked a humiliating first in Test history, as they became the only side to lose by an innings after scoring over 500 runs in the first innings. Abrar Ahmed, who had been Pakistan’s star bowler in recent matches, could not bat due to illness.

In terms of the World Test Championship (WTC), this defeat further cements Pakistan’s slide down the table. While India currently sit at the top of the WTC standings, showcasing consistent form and impressive wins, Pakistan, in stark contrast, have been abysmal. With just two wins in eight matches, Pakistan have slipped to the bottom of the WTC table.

Skipper Shan Masood’s sixth successive Test loss has effectively ended Pakistan's chances of making it to the WTC final.

Here's a look at the updated WTC standings:

Pakistan fall to the bottom of the WTC 2023-25 standings(ICC)

As Pakistan's sixth consecutive Test defeat, and their seventh loss at home in the last 11 matches, this result highlights their struggles in the longest format. The second Test against England begins next week in Multan, but with Pakistan’s WTC final hopes all but over, their focus will likely shift to rebuilding and addressing glaring inconsistencies ahead of future series.

For England, this victory is a massive boost, as they continue to rise in the WTC rankings and push for a place in the final.