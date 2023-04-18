Full list of records broken in RCB vs CSK six-hitting run-fest in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got back to winning ways after the defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a tight-fought contest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Chennai Super Kings batters Devon Conway and Shivam Dube run between the wickets during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Monday, April 17, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI04_17_2023_000299A)(PTI)

Attacking fifties from Devon Conway (83 off 45) and Shivam Dube (52 off 27) powered CSK to 226/6. The CSK bowlers then held their nerve and survived whirlwind knocks from Glenn Maxwell, (76 off 36) and Faf du Plessis (62 off 33) to win the game by 8 runs in yet another thriller in the IPL 2023.

A batting-friendly pitch coupled with small ground dimensions means that 200 is only a par score at the Chinnaswamy.

RCB and CSK scored 444 runs between them in Bangalore on Monday. This is the sixth-highest combined score in an IPL game and the highest at the Chinnaswamy. The most runs scored in an IPL match at this venue before this was 425 between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 10 this season.

CSK's total in this match was their third-highest in the IPL. Their highest score in the league is 246 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in 2010, while their second highest is 240 for 5 against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2008.

The 226 by CSK was their highest score against RCB in the IPL. RCB also scored their highest score against CSK in the IPL with 218 in reply.

The CSK batters managed to hit 17 sixes in their innings, their joint-most in an IPL match. They have hit 17 sixes on three occasions previously, including twice against RCB in 2018 and 2022.

33 maximums were hit in the game yesterday, the joint highest in an IPL game. Twice before 33 sixes have been hit in a match in the IPL. RCB vs CSK in 2018 in Bengaluru, and RR vs CSK in 2020 in Sharjah.

