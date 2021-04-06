Full list of records CSK captain MS Dhoni can achieve in IPL 2021

MS Dhoni has a point a prove in IPL 2021, both as a leader of Chennai Super Kings – one of IPL’s most successful teams – and also as a batsman. When he had said ‘certainly not’ after being asked by Danny Morrison whether last year’s IPL was his last for CSK, Dhoni had perhaps indicated that his redemption journey had started then and there.

Both CSK and Dhoni had their worst IPL in 2020. For the better part of the league, CSK were fighting hard not to finish last in the points table. As it turned out, they edged out Rajasthan Royals on net run rate to finish seventh – their worst in IPL history.

Dhoni, on the other hand, scored only 200 runs in 14 matches at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 116.27. His worst in terms of runs and average in the 13 years that he has played in the IPL. In terms of strike rate, this was his second worst performance after 2017.

Also Read | Chopra picks ideal RCB XI for IPL 2021, leaves out 2 prominent Australians

This year, however, Dhoni has a few things going in his favour. The gap between the last IPL and this one being only five months means Dhoni has not been out of action for too long. In last year, he had turned up in the IPL, after not playing for 14 months.

Secondly, Dhoni has a better team with more stability and batting department, which may just allow him to play pressure-free cricket.





Here are the records that MS Dhoni holds in the IPL

MS Dhoni has played in 204 IPL matches which is the most matches by a player

MS Dhoni has scored 832 runs vs RCB which is the most by a player vs RCB is IPL.

MS Dhoni has smashed 209 sixes in IPL so far, most by an IND batsman and 3rd overall in IPL.

MS Dhoni is the only skipper to have 100 wins to his name in IPL.

MS Dhoni led CSK for 85 consecutive matches from 6 April 2013 to 14 April 2019 which is 2nd most consecutive matches by a captain for a team in T20s after G Gambhir -107 matches.

MS Dhoni has got most sixes in death overs (17-20) in IPL – 141.





Milestones/records Dhoni can achieve in IPL 2021

MS Dhoni needs two more dismissals to complete 150 wicketkeeping dismissals in IPL, he will be the 1st WK to do so.

179 runs: If MS Dhoni scores 179 runs in the upcoming season he will complete 7000 T20 runs.

14: with 14 more sixes MS Dhoni will complete 200 sixes playing for CSK in IPL.