Watch: Gambhir asked to break into celebration, rub it in SRH's face after 'Kohli' chants moments before LSG's win

It was a sensational win for Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The target of 186 set by Sunrisers Hyderabad was never enough, but the bowlers ensured that SRH remain in the game until the timeout at the end of the 13th over. Lucknow were well behind the asking rate, but a poor tactical call from Aiden Markram coupled with some blazing stroke play from Nicholas Pooran helped the visitors roar back in the chase. Thirty-one runs were smashed in that bizarre over from Abhishek Sharma and there was no looking back for Pooran, who smashed 44 off 13 balls to complete the chase with four balls to spare.

Gambhir asked to celebrate, rub it in SRH's face after 'Kohli' chants

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the win which put LSG back in contention for a place in the playoffs, what left the internet talking was the ugly behaviour from SRH fans during the first innings followed by the "Kohli" chants. Unhappy with a controversial no-ball call in the 19th over, which had even left SRH batters Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad furious, the fans had reportedly thrown nuts and bolts at the LSG dugout. The members of the team escaped and ran into the field causing umpires to halt the game and intervene. Moments later, SRH crowd broke into "Kohli" chants, targetting LSG and mentor Gautam Gambhir in the wake of the infamous spat on May 1 between the RCB star and the latter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gambhir did not react or gesture anything towards the crowd throughout the game, contrary to what was expected on social media, but moments before LSG's win in Hyderabad, bowling coach Morne Morkel called Gambhir from behind as they were seated in the dug out and gestured him to break into a celebration and rub it in SRH's face after those "Kohli" shouts. Gambhir was all smiles as Naveen-ul-Haq, who was also involved in a spat with Kohli on May 1, laughed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SRH members were really impressed at what had unfolded in the stands during their innings with Klaasen condemning the act which he felt took the momentum away from the team. He said: “I’m disappointed with crowd to be honest, that’s not what you want at your home venue. You want people to want to play at your home venue so very disappointed. That broke a lot of momentum. Some not so great umpiring decisions being made but that’s part of the game and you have to get over it and go on with life.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON