SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Super Giants look to get campaign on track, Sunrisers eye win to stay alive

SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Led by Aiden Markram, SRH are currently ninth in the ten-team points table. They still have a chance to make it to the playoffs, but need to win their remaining four matches and also need other results to go in their favour. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya-led LSG are fifth and in a good position to enter the playoffs. Lucknow have registered 11 points in 11 matches, and are one point behind fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals. A win today will be crucial for both sides, and will add more drama to the playoff race. Catch the LIVE updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants:

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 13, 2023 01:20 PM IST

    SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Markande filling up for Sundar

    SRH lost the services of Washington Sundar midway during the season due to a hamstring injury. 

    However, Mayank Markande has done a good job in his absence and has 11 wickets from eight matches at an economy rate of 7.31.

  • May 13, 2023 01:07 PM IST

    SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: SRH's biggest flop

    Harry Brook was roped in by SRH for 13.25 crore but the English batter has been the franchise's biggest flop. He has amassed 163 runs in first nine games at an average of 20.38. He was dropped by the franchise in the previous encounter.

  • May 13, 2023 12:54 PM IST

    SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Relief for SRH batters

    The match will be played at SRH's home venue, which provides the Orange Army with a breathing space. 

    The SRH batters have failed to rise up to the task on many occasions this season and the turning Lucknow track would have given the opposition an upper hand, who have the likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra and Krunal Pandya in the camp.

  • May 13, 2023 12:46 PM IST

    SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants recent run

    Lucknow Super Giants have lost three of their last five matches and have won one, while one yielded no results and they shared one point each with CSK.

  • May 13, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other twice in IPL history, with LSG leading 2-0 vs SRH.

  • May 13, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads

    SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik

    LSG: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Karun Nair, Naveen-ul-Haq, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma

  • May 13, 2023 11:40 AM IST

    SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's first IPL 2023 match as SRH take on LSG in Hyderabad. Stay tuned folks!

