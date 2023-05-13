SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Super Giants look to get campaign on track, Sunrisers eye win to stay alive

IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Led by Aiden Markram, SRH are currently ninth in the ten-team points table. They still have a chance to make it to the playoffs, but need to win their remaining four matches and also need other results to go in their favour. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya-led LSG are fifth and in a good position to enter the playoffs. Lucknow have registered 11 points in 11 matches, and are one point behind fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals. A win today will be crucial for both sides, and will add more drama to the playoff race. Catch the LIVE updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants:

