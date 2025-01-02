Gautam Gambhir confirms ‘debate with players inside India dressing room’ but refuses to pay heed to rift reports

India head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that "honest conversations" took place in the dressing room after India lost the fourth Test to Australia at the MCG in Melbourne but sought to douse the fire by declaring talks of a rift in the team as "just reports, not truth". On Wednesday, The Indian Express reported that Gambhir lost his cool in the Indian dressing room and lashed out at the batters for not applying themselves in the final session of the Boxing Day Test that saw India lose 7 wickets in just 20.4 to concede Test by 184 runs. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir speaks at a press conference ahead of the fifth Test in Sydney(AFP)

Words like "I've had enough" and "intent should not be used as an excuse" were reportedly spoken in the dressing room after India's loss. Gambhir said what happens inside the dressing room should remain there. "Debates between coach and player should remain in the dressing room. They were just reports, not truth. There were honest words, and that is important if you want to improve as a team," Gambhir said in the pre-match press meet ahead of India's fifth and final Test against Australia, beginning in Sydney on Friday.

Questions were raised on Rishabh Pant's shot selection in both innings of the MCG Test. The keeper-batters dismissal in the final session on Day 5 triggered India's collapse. Media reports suggested that Gambhir was particularly unhappy about Pant throwing his wicket away with an awful shot to off-spinner Travis Head. The former India opener refused to take names but added that he has spoken to the players.

"Every individual knows what needs to be done. They know areas to work on. I won't talk about individuals. We win and lose as a team. When you play for your country, you know you have to give your best, and you always want to make the maximum contributions. Whatever debate takes place between coach and player should remain between them. Unfortunately, we only look at the results. This sport is known for that. The conversations that happened between two individuals should remain in the dressing room," he said.

‘Only conversation with Rohit and Kohli has been how to win in Sydney’: Gambhir

Captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli have not been scoring runs. Although Kohli has one century to show for in this tour, Rohit's average has dropped to an all-time low of 10 in his last 15 innings in red-ball cricket. When asked about their future, Gambhir said the focus was on winning the Sydney Test to square the series.

Reacting to the transition phase of Indian cricket that began with Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement after the third Test in Brisbane, Gambhir pointed out the performances of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy to claim that Indian cricket is in safe hands.

"Indian cricket will be in safe hands till honest people stay in the dressing room. Only thing that keeps you in the dressing room is performance," he added.