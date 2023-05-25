'Down but not...': Gautam Gambhir drops blockbuster reaction after Rohit's MI knock LSG out of IPL 2023 in playoffs

Akash Madhwal's bowling brilliance fashioned Mumbai Indians' (MI) memorable win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as Rohit Sharma and Co. crushed the KL Rahul-less in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday. Pacer Madhwal bagged a record-equalling five-wicket haul to help Rohit's MI enter the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023 in the playoffs. A day after MI crushed LSG in the IPL 2023 playoffs, mentor Gautam Gambhir reflected on the heartbreaking defeat of the Lucknow-based franchise.

Lucknow Super Giants player Quinton de Kock with mentor Gautam Gambhir during a training session (PTI)

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the former India opener summed up LSG's campaign with a noteworthy message. “Down but not defeated! Big thanks to the fans for showing immense love. We’ll be back! #LSGBrigade,” Gambhir said in his tweet. Gambhir, who was appointed the global mentor for all Lucknow Super Giants teams in 2022, has mentored several exciting young talents in the celebrated tournament. The former India opener was praised by legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for grooming the likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, and Naveen-Ul-Haq at the Lucknow Super Giants camp.

Despite losing skipper Rahul to an unfortunate injury in the league phase, Gambhir's Lucknow Super Giants managed to finish third in the IPL 2023 standings. Debutants in the 2022 edition of the world's richest T20 league, the Super Giants sealed their playoff berth for the second-straight season. Under the leadership of stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya, LSG accumulated 17 points to finish third in the IPL 2023 standings.

The Super Giants recorded 8 wins and finished ahead of title contenders Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the league phase. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was the leading run-getter for LSG in the IPL 2023. The Australian power-hitter smashed 408 runs in 15 matches. Spin wizard Ravi Bishnoi and youngster Yash Thakur were the standout bowlers for the Super Giants. Bishnoi picked up 16 wickets while Yash had 13 scalps under his belt this season.

