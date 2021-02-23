'He was very impressive': Gautam Gambhir explains why he thinks Siraj will be picked over Umesh for pink-ball Test
India fast bowler Umesh Yadav was declared fit to be a part of India's squad for the remaining two Tests against England. The right-arm fast bowler missed out on the final two Tests in Australia due to an injury after an impressive performance in the MCG Test which India had won by 8 wickets. But now the right-arm seamer has been declared fit by the BCCI.
But would Umesh be a part of India's Playing XI for the Day/Night Test against England which will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad starting from Thursday?
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes fast bowler Mohammed Siraj will get a chance over Umesh in the pink-ball Test.
Also read: India Predicted XI for 3rd Test: Pink ball might force Kohli to make two changes
"I don't see Umesh Yadav in the playing XI. If India has to go with three seamers, it has to be Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj," Gambhir said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected chat show.
"Siraj looks very impressive and the way he bowled in Australia, even the way he bowled in the second Test match, there was nothing for the fast bowlers but the way he was getting the ball to move and the kind of speeds he was clocking, he was very impressive," he added.
"So, these three seamers according to me will play the pink-ball Test match," Gambhir said.
"The pink-ball Test match will be a completely different challenge because it is a new stadium, new wicket. India hasn't played too much of pink-ball Test matches, neither has England, but if the ball starts moving especially under lights, England has the attack to rattle India. So India needs to play really well," he went on.
"England needs to play really well because India has got the fast bowling to actually trouble England.
"With the kind of batting they [England] have, Ishant Sharma on the verge of playing 100 Test matches, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj looks in very good rhythm plus Ashwin back in form with the bat, and then there is Axar. So, India has got the bowling attack to rattle them," Gambir signed off.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Predicted XI for 3rd Test: Pink ball might force Kohli to make two changes
- India vs England: While the track is expected to be spin friendly, but the vagaries of the pink cherry means India might have to go in with an extra seam bowling option.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Very impressive': Gambhir thinks Siraj will get picked for 3rd Test over Umesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'You're Australia T20 captain,' Clarke questions Finch's remarks over IPL snub
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ashwin not being part of white-ball cricket is very unfortunate': Gambhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will get to learn from captain Kohli,' Suryakumar eager to represent India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd rate Aussies prefered in IPL over NZ players: Doull after Conway's 99*
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant Sharma names fast bowler who could lead the pack after he retires
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG: Kohli one ton away from surpassing Ponting and creating world record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh to amend contracts after Shakib skips tests for IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare: Bihar player tests positive for COVID-19, others to undergo tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sport does not recognise anything other than on-field performance: Tendulkar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Got more after being released,' Warner's funny dig at Maxwell's IPL 2021 price
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Ishant Sharma all charged up for the 100th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: At shiny new Motera, beware the twilight hour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox