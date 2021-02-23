'He was very impressive': Gautam Gambhir explains why he thinks Siraj will be picked over Umesh for pink-ball Test

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav was declared fit to be a part of India's squad for the remaining two Tests against England. The right-arm fast bowler missed out on the final two Tests in Australia due to an injury after an impressive performance in the MCG Test which India had won by 8 wickets. But now the right-arm seamer has been declared fit by the BCCI.

But would Umesh be a part of India's Playing XI for the Day/Night Test against England which will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad starting from Thursday?

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes fast bowler Mohammed Siraj will get a chance over Umesh in the pink-ball Test.

Also read: India Predicted XI for 3rd Test: Pink ball might force Kohli to make two changes

"I don't see Umesh Yadav in the playing XI. If India has to go with three seamers, it has to be Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj," Gambhir said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected chat show.

"Siraj looks very impressive and the way he bowled in Australia, even the way he bowled in the second Test match, there was nothing for the fast bowlers but the way he was getting the ball to move and the kind of speeds he was clocking, he was very impressive," he added.

"So, these three seamers according to me will play the pink-ball Test match," Gambhir said.

"The pink-ball Test match will be a completely different challenge because it is a new stadium, new wicket. India hasn't played too much of pink-ball Test matches, neither has England, but if the ball starts moving especially under lights, England has the attack to rattle India. So India needs to play really well," he went on.

"England needs to play really well because India has got the fast bowling to actually trouble England.

"With the kind of batting they [England] have, Ishant Sharma on the verge of playing 100 Test matches, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj looks in very good rhythm plus Ashwin back in form with the bat, and then there is Axar. So, India has got the bowling attack to rattle them," Gambir signed off.

