Gautam Gambhir, Jasprit Bumrah can't keep calm after Shubman Gill ends record toss-losing streak as India captain

Shubman Gill's life has been on a fast track ever since he was named India's Test captain before the England tour. In the absence of legendary cricketers Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and former captain Rohit Sharma, Gill put on a grand show as batter and captain to return with a 2-2 draw on English soil. A couple of months later, he won his maiden home Test inside two and a half days as India beat the West Indies. Among all the good things in his captaincy tenure so far, the only blob was the toss. Gill had lost all six of his tosses but that too changed in the second Test against the Windies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. India's captain Shubman Gill (C) reacts after winning his first toss as India Test captain(AFP)

Shubman Gill won the first toss as India captain in his seventh attempt -- this is the longest any Indian captain has taken to win a toss in Test cricket and joint-second overall -- and had a huge smile on his face while letting former India cricketer-turned broadcaster Murali Kartik know of his decision to bat first.

Most Tests as captain before winning a toss

7 Bevan Congdon

6 Tom Latham

6 Shubman Gill

Gill winning his first toss was an event, even in the Indian team, and the way head coach Gautam Gambhir, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja and all-rounder Axar Patel celebrated it was evident. Gambhir, Bumrah, and Jadeja could not control their excitement as they burst into laughter while congratulating Gill, who sported a broad smile.

Gambhir, Bumrah excited as Gill wins first toss as India Test captain

"The wicket looks good to bat on Day 1. Consistency is the key for us. To be able to repeat performances and to be able to have the same intensity in every match that we play. Something that we often speak about and that's what we are trying to look for in this test match as well. Honestly, not much. I am still the same person but definitely have more responsibilities now," Gill said.

The 25-year-old was also named as the ODI captain for the Australia tour as the selection committee wanted consistency in leadership in all formats. "I like responsibilities and a very exciting future for me," Gill said.

India fielded an unchanged lineup from the first test, where it won by an innings and 140 runs to start the two-match series.

That was the first time in 15 years that India played a home test without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Ravichandran Ashwin.

West Indies made two changes from the first test – medium pacer Anderson Phillip was called in for Johann Layne, and Tevin Imlach replaced Brandon King in the batting lineup.

West Indies has not beaten India in their last 26 tests – home or away – stretching back to 2002.

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies XI: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Tevin Imlach, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (captain), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.