India vs West Indies Live Updates, 2nd Test: IND gun for first Test series win in 12 months vs struggling WI

India vs West Indies Live Updates, IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1: India made very quick work of the West Indies in the first Test match, and a clean sweep is very much on the cards as the second Test match begins at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. It should be business as usual: India were completely dominant in all phases of the game, bowling out the Windies twice with absolutely no problems, and not being bothered much by a bowling attack that simply didn’t have the firepower to put any sort of stress on a batting unit which contributed three centuries....Read More

As far as the West Indies are concerned, the key for them will be to simply make this some sort of a contest when play begins in Delhi. The batting will have the most question marks, as the top order completely fell apart on the mornings of both Days 1 and 3 last time out. The batters simply didn’t give the bowlers anything to work with, and the Windies will want to ensure they put out at least one or two innings of competitive cricket as they leave following this match. Setting the tone early will be key, whether that be with bat or with ball in hand, but that is easier asked than delivered for a team which has now succumbed to four consecutive losses in Test matches.

For India, it should be fairly straightforward. At the moment, there is a big gap in the kind of talent they have at their disposal and what their visitors have been able to put together in their squad. It is more about ironing out the chinks, by getting Yashasvi Jaiswal back amongst the runs, Sai Sudharsan trying to cement his spot at number three by finding some sort of form and getting the monkey off his back, Nitish Kumar Reddy getting the chance for significant playing time in either department of his all-round game, and the bowlers all trying to get amongst the wickets.

The Delhi pitch is expected to be slightly less conducive to pace than the Ahmedabad wicket, and early reports suggested a relatively flat and batting-friendly pitch. The Kotla turf has never been one for the searing fast bowlers, and how the spinners operate will therefore hold importance. India already have three sensational options at their disposal, with Axar Patel, who plies his trade at this venue in the IPL, also waiting in the wings. The Windies need one of their options to really step up in this particular department. Their coaches have already demanded that the effort and work that goes on behind the scenes be ramped up and put to display on the pitch, and it is the bare minimum that is required of them over this weekend. Giant-slaying comes later – giving a good account of themselves instead of folding quietly will be step number one.