Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: Gautam Gambhir's first assignment as India's head coach will be leading the team in a limited overs tour of Sri Lanka. A three-match T20I series will first be played in the country on July 27, 28 and 30 and that will be followed by an ODI series of as many games on August 2, 4 and 7. While the T20I series will be played in Pallekele, the ODIs will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The first big act with Gambhir at the helm was Suryakumar Yadav being chosen to lead the T20I team in Sri Lanka. While he hasn't officially been announced as Rohit Sharma's successor as India's permanent captain in the shortest format, it is expected to stay this way going forward. Suryakumar pipped overwhelming favourite Hardik Pandya to take over the captaincy reins from an already-retired Rohit in T20Is. Gambhir's explanation of India's rationale behind passing the captaincy to Suryakumar instead of Hardik is much-anticipated in his first public address as the head coach.

A result of Hardik's demotion was Shubman Gill being elevated to vice-captain. The young opener is also vice-captaint to Rohit Sharma in ODIs. Gill was captain of the Indian team in their recent five-match T20I tour of Zimbabwe, where they had won 4-1. He is seen as the prime candidate to become India's next all-format captain, being one of few players who are active in T20Is, ODIs and Tests.

In the same IPL season where Gambhir masterminded KKR's title triumph, veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finished his campaign with 18 wickets. The spin wizard of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) also became the all-time leading wicket-taker. For India, it has been challenging to accommodate pure spinners in its squad. It will be interesting to see what Gambhir has to say about the senior spinner's role going forward.