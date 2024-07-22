Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: Suryakumar Yadav vs Hardik Pandya among burning questions
Gautam Gambhir press conference live: Gautam Gambhir is set to field questions for the first time as India's head coach with chief selector Ajit Agarkar expected to join him.
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: Gautam Gambhir's first assignment as India's head coach will be leading the team in a limited overs tour of Sri Lanka. A three-match T20I series will first be played in the country on July 27, 28 and 30 and that will be followed by an ODI series of as many games on August 2, 4 and 7. While the T20I series will be played in Pallekele, the ODIs will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo....Read More
The first big act with Gambhir at the helm was Suryakumar Yadav being chosen to lead the T20I team in Sri Lanka. While he hasn't officially been announced as Rohit Sharma's successor as India's permanent captain in the shortest format, it is expected to stay this way going forward. Suryakumar pipped overwhelming favourite Hardik Pandya to take over the captaincy reins from an already-retired Rohit in T20Is. Gambhir's explanation of India's rationale behind passing the captaincy to Suryakumar instead of Hardik is much-anticipated in his first public address as the head coach.
A result of Hardik's demotion was Shubman Gill being elevated to vice-captain. The young opener is also vice-captaint to Rohit Sharma in ODIs. Gill was captain of the Indian team in their recent five-match T20I tour of Zimbabwe, where they had won 4-1. He is seen as the prime candidate to become India's next all-format captain, being one of few players who are active in T20Is, ODIs and Tests.
In the same IPL season where Gambhir masterminded KKR's title triumph, veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finished his campaign with 18 wickets. The spin wizard of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) also became the all-time leading wicket-taker. For India, it has been challenging to accommodate pure spinners in its squad. It will be interesting to see what Gambhir has to say about the senior spinner's role going forward.
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: This press conference will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. It is scheduled to start at 10am but then these things rarely ever start without at least a 15-20 minute delay so dig in.
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: Rohit Sharma revealing that the 2024 T20 World Cup final was his last match for India in the shortest format confirmed two things. The first is that a chapter has come to an end in Indian cricket. The other, was that there needs to be someone to lead the new chapter. Hardik Pandya was expected to be that man, having redeemed himself and more in the T20 World Cup, particularly in the final.
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: Gambhir is no stranger to Sri Lanka. He played four Tests in the country, scoring 312 runs at an average of 39.00 with three half-centuries. Gambhir played 18 ODIs in the country scoring 759 runs at an average of 42.16 with two centuries and a half-century. His T20I record is rather forgettable, having scored just 99 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 115.11 and average of 14.14.
Gautam Gambhir press conference live: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.
Gautam Gambhir press conference live: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.
Gautam Gambhir press conference live: A new era in Indian cricket begins today. Gautam Gambhir has the unenviable task of potentially having to oversee a period of transition, with names that have been associated with Indian cricket for the past decade or so coming to the twilight of their careers and the newer ones coming of age. The Indian team's first major act in this new period was appointing Suryakumar Yadav as captain for this upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. Gambhir and chief selector will be answering questions on this and more in the upcoming press conference. Stay tuned!