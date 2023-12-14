'Who is your best bet?': Gautam Gambhir questions Ravi Bishnoi's ouster with 'Player of the Series' dig at selectors

Surprised at the non-selection of spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the 2nd T20I against South Africa on Thursday, former India opener Gautam Gambhir observed that Team India missed a trick by not picking the in-form bowler for the series decider. After losing the 2nd T20I by five wickets, India were hoping to restore parity when Suryakumar Yadav and Co. squared off against Aiden Markram's South Africa for the third and final T20I at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Gambhir was not pleased with the non-selection of Bishnoi in the series decider (AFP-ANI)

Winning the toss in the 3rd T20I, South Africa skipper Markram confirmed that the hosts made three changes to their playing XI for the series decider. Nandre Burger made his T20I debut while Donovan Ferreira and Keshav Maharaj returned to the starting eleven for the Proteas. Speaking at the coin toss, skipper Suryakumar confirmed that India have opted to name an unchanged XI for the 3rd T20I against South Africa.

For the second time running, spinner Bishnoi failed to feature in the Indian XI during the South Africa three-match series. Questioning the selectors over Bishnoi's snub, former India opener Gambhir joked that becoming the Player of the Series is the first criterion for getting dropped. Spinner Bishnoi was named the Player of the Series in the Australia T20Is. The young spinner picked up nine wickets in the five-match series between Australia and hosts India.

'You should never become the Player of the Series'

"Probably, yes Ravi Bishnoi for one of the fast bowlers, definitely. You have got a left-arm wrist-spinner and a right-arm wrist spinner. That could have been a great attacking option. I am a bit surprised that they have gone with the same playing XI. Who is your best bet to take wickets in the powerplay? It has to be your leg-spinner. It can't be fast bowlers against this kind of batting line-up. And that also in conditions like Johannesburg. Definitely, a bit of a surprise there with Bishnoi not playing. You should never become the Player of the Series (laughs). That's the first criteria for getting dropped," Gambhir told Star Sports.

India's playing XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

