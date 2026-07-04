Gautam Gambhir - Sanju Samson chat captures brutal cost of India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi call as World Cup hero sits out

India’s long-awaited Vaibhav Sooryavanshi call finally arrived at Old Trafford, but the defining post-toss frame was not only about the teenager who came in. It was also about the man who went out. Soon after India confirmed Sooryavanshi’s senior international debut for the second T20I against England, broadcast visuals showed head coach Gautam Gambhir having a chat with Sanju Samson on the outfield. Sanju Samson and Gautam Gambhir having a chat after the toss in 2nd T20I. (X images)

There was no audio of the exchange, and there is no need to speculate about what was said. But the image carried weight because of the history behind it. Samson was not just another player left out after a poor run. He had been one of the batters Gambhir publicly backed through India’s T20 World Cup campaign, and one of the names the team management had continued to protect even as the noise around Sooryavanshi grew louder.

Earlier this year, after Samson’s match-winning 97 not out against West Indies in the T20 World Cup, Gambhir had called him a “world-class player” and said the innings was about “backing him”. He had also spoken about Samson’s talent, control and the belief that the team always knew what he could offer. That background made Saturday’s visual sharper: the same coach who had defended Samson’s value now had to stand beside him on a day when India moved in a different direction.