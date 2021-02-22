'Neither India nor England can judge pitch conditions': Gambhir says both teams will start 3rd Test on 'equal terms'

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that both India and England will start the 3rd Test at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on equal terms as it is a new venue. The four-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1 after the Virat Kohli-led side picked a 317-run win in the 2nd Test at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Now the two teams will square off in the pink-ball Test where things can get more interesting. The Day/Night Test will be played in the newly-inaugurated Motera Stadium - and hence Gambhir thinks that both teams will not be knowing how the pink SCG ball will behave on the surface.

“It’s a new stadium, a new wicket and the Test match will be played with the pink ball. So, nobody knows how will the ball move, seam or bounce. Plus, it’s a new venue for both teams, hence both teams will start on equal terms," Gambhir said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

"If we talk about Chennai, then Team India knew the pitch conditions. But in Motera, neither India nor England can judge the condition of the pitch. Joe Root would’ve been happy, if someone would’ve told him that they will enter the Pink Ball Test with 1-1 score.

"Team India have the arsenal of fast bowling – which could be troublesome for England, and vice versa England also has a fast-bowling attack. It will be interesting to see the kind of wicket the teams get," he added.

