'Out of 9 IPLs, he has only performed in 2,' Brad Hogg thinks buying Glenn Maxwell for 14.25 cr was a 'huge risk'
Glenn Maxwell's stats in the Indian Premier League 2020 season garnered expected criticism. The Kings XI Punjab batsman played 13 games in which he only scored 108 runs at an average of 15. It came as a little surprise when KXIP released the Australia batsman. But despite the poor showing, Maxwell was once again among the top earners at the recently concluded IPL 2021 Auction.
The right-handed batsman was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹14.25 crore. While Maxwell's exploits for Australia and in the Big Bash League over the years have showcased the damage he can cause, former Aussie allrounder Brad Hogg believes that paying that much price for him was a gamble.
"I don't know why RCB have gone for him because out of nine IPLs, he has only performed in two of them. This is a huge risk. You are on a prayer with him," Hogg said in response to a question posed by a fan on his Youtube video.
"I am thinking they have got AB de Villiers who they used down in the lower-order last year to finish off the innings in some games. They don't want that, they want him to bat higher up and try and use as many overs as possible," Hogg added.
"I think they will open with Virat Kohli and Padikkal, AB de Villiers coming in at No.3 and Maxwell will come in around No.4 or No.5. I just think with that pressure taken off Maxwell, with the two legends of the game - Kohli and De Villiers - they think that he might stand up and deliver," he added.
"It's yet to be seen but the money that Glenn Maxwell gets, it's well over-priced for his performances but it's not his fault. He is always putting his name in the auction and teams keep buying him," he concluded.
