The mock auction: How RCB planned to buy Glenn Maxwell at IPL 2021 Auction - WATCH VIDEO
There have been a lot of questions surfacing regarding Royal Challengers Bangalore's decision to buy Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell for ₹14.25 crore. The right-hander had a forgettable IPL season in 2020 in the UAE, where he scored just 108 runs in 13 innings at an average of 15. Maxwell was let go by Punjab Kings in January, and it seemed his time in the lucrative T20 tournament might be coming up.
But Maxwell once again found plenty of takers at the IPL 2021 Auction last week, but RCB emerged as the winners of the deal buying the Australian for a price that no one expected. But all of this, was apparently, well-planned.
In an inside-footage released by the Virat Kohli-led franchise on their official Twitter account, RCB revealed how the management planned to buy Maxwell, showing every moment of their mock auction, and team discussions for the Australian heavy-hitter.
At the start of the video, RCB coach Mike Hesson said that he expects CSK will be the only threat for Maxwell in terms of price. And this is precisely what happened at the auction - as RCB had to battle the three-time champions for the batsman.
“The reason why we like him is that he’s the most dangerous in overs 10-15. Since 2014 in the middle overs, his average is 28 with a strike rate of 161.5. That would do us beautifully," Hesson said in the video.
And he can be a bowling option. We need somebody in that top 6 that can bowl 3-4 overs, but Maxwell can bowl two. Those numbers are exceptional," he further added.
It still remains to be seen how Maxwell fares for RCB in the upcoming season, but former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has termed the move a "huge risk".
"I don't know why RCB have gone for him because out of nine IPLs, he has only performed in two of them. This is a huge risk. You are on a prayer with him," Hogg said in response to a question posed by a fan on his Youtube video.
"I am thinking they have got AB de Villiers who they used down in the lower-order last year to finish off the innings in some games. They don't want that, they want him to bat higher up and try and use as many overs as possible," Hogg added.
