Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill PC LIVE Updates: India's new Test skipper to address media ahead of ENG tour

Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Press Conference Live Updates: A new era in Indian Test cricket is all set to begin after the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from red-ball cricket. With the two stalwarts out of red-ball set-up, Shubman Gill has been named the new skipper of the longest format, and after taking over the charge, he will be addressing the media for the first time on Thursday evening. The new Test captain will be accompanied by head coach Gautam Gambhir in a pre-departure press conference that has been organised before the team leaves for England to play the five-match Test series.

The big tour will also kickstart India's next World Test Championship Cycle, where they will be without the likes of Kohli, Rohit and Ashwin, who were their backbone during the first three editions of WTC and helped them reach the final twice.

Gill will be India's fifth youngest Test captain after Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (21), Sachin Tendulkar (23), Kapil Dev (24) and Ravi Shastri (25).

Since making his Test debut in 2020, Shubman Gill has featured in 32 matches, scoring 1893 runs at a modest average of 35, which includes five centuries and seven fifties as a top-order batter.

In contrast, the 27-year-old Rishabh Pant, who is named Gill's deputy, brings more experience to the table with 43 Tests to his name. Batting lower down the order, he has amassed 2948 runs at an impressive average of 42.11, with six hundreds and 15 half-centuries since his debut in 2018.

Besides Gill, Bumrah was another strong contender for captaincy but the selectors decided to hand over the leadership responsibility to the batter from Punjab.

There were also questions over Bumrah's fitness and Agarkar acknowledged that the star pacer's availability for the full series is a concern.

India's Squad for Test tour of England:

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, K L Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhurv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep singh and Kuldeep Yadav.