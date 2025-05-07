Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh react to Operation Sindoor: ‘Against every force that threatens peace…’

India head coach Gautam Gambhir and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag in celebrating 'Operation Sindoor', a military operation conducted by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of Wednesday. The Indian armed forces launched precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke. The strikes were in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down. Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh

In a post on X, Gautam Gambhir said, "Jai Hind!"

Earlier, Gambhir in an ABP News programme had urged a ban on all interactions with Pakistan even during the World Cups and Asia Cups.

The Player of the Series in India's 2011 World Cup-winning campaign, Yuvraj Singh, said the nation would stand as a team against any force that threatens to disrupt peace. "The strength of our nation lies in the unity of its people and in our shared resolve to protect what is right. We stand together, not just as a country, but as one team, against every force that threatens peace. There can be no room for terrorism in a world that seeks harmony. India will always rise, stronger and more united. Jai Hind #OperationSindoor."

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophiya Qureshi shared the details of Operation Sindoor.

While speaking to the media, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Qureshi said that the 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives", Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.