Gavaskar draws Ashes reference, defends India fans in savage response to 'condescending' overseas commentators

The Ashes series is known for its intense drama and controversies and so far, the 2023 edition of the iconic rivalry has lived up to its reputation. From controversies over dismissals to pitch invasions, and the hostile England crowd churning out brutal chants for Australian players, the Ashes has been a viewer's delight so far. And while former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is all in for the home supporters cheering for their side, he pointed out a certain double-standard in Indian context.

Sunil Gavaskar didn't mince his words in his reaction to overseas commentators' 'double-standards'(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his column for mid-day, Gavaskar stated that it is “natural” for the home fans to support their team – England in this case – but insisted that India is always singled out in being unwelcoming towards the opposition team.

“It’s only natural that the crowds will support their own team and won’t cheer the opponents, but to suggest that it happens only in India is ridiculous. This is not an Indian phenomena, but happens in every country where home crowds keep silent when a boundary is hit against their bowlers or their batters get out," Gavaskar wrote.

“Nowhere has it been more apparent than at the current Ashes series. What bugs is the condescending way, overseas commentators, when they come to India, keep saying how quiet the Indian crowd at the ground is when an Indian batter gets out or when an Indian bowler is hit for a boundary,” Gavaskar further opined.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the fans in England have appreciated Australian milestones throughout the series so far, the support is naturally titled towards the home side and justifiably so. On Sunday, the English team finally gave a reason to rejoice for its supporters as well, as the side opened its account in the ongoing Ashes series.

England bounced back during rain-hit Day 3 to eventually beat Australian by three wickets, chasing down the 251-run target on the fourth day at Headingley. With the series still alive, both sides will now travel to Manchester as home side is tasked with another must-win game in a bid to reclaim the Ashes urn.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON