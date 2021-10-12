Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'There was one year when he got 973 runs': Gavaskar rates Kohli's RCB captaincy, compares him to Tendulkar and Bradman
cricket

'There was one year when he got 973 runs': Gavaskar rates Kohli's RCB captaincy, compares him to Tendulkar and Bradman

Sharing his thoughts on Kohli's failure to lift an IPL trophy, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that despite not being able to win the tournament, Kohli has had an ever-lasting impact on the team and as a batsman.
Sunil Gavaskar was overall impressed with Virat Kohli's captaincy. (Getty/IPL)
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 02:41 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore in his final season as captain, Virat Kohli would have wanted to end this chapter of his cricketing career on a high. However, the premier batter's stint as RCB captain came to an end without a single Indian Premier League trophy on Monday evening, as his side were knocked-out of the IPL 2021 by Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator

Sharing his thoughts on Kohli's failure to lift an IPL trophy, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that despite not being able to win the tournament, Kohli has had an ever-lasting impact on the team and as a batsman, citing an example of his incredible season in 2016. Kohli in 2016 had emerged to be the leading run-scorer of the tournament, where he went on to amass 973 runs from 16 matches, which included 4 centuries and 7 half-centuries. 

Also Read | 'Why would you want him when he's not scoring runs': Lara names 3 players RCB should retain, leaves out star batsman

"Everybody wants to finish on a high. But these things never always happen according to your or fans’ wishes. Look at what happened to Sir Don Bradman. Just four runs were needed in his last innings and he gets out for a zero. Sachin Tendulkar would have wanted to finish with a hundred, he got 79 (Tendulkar scored 74) in Mumbai, his 200th Test match. 79 is not bad but somebody who is used to making hundreds would have wanted to get those extra 21 runs and then end his Test career there," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

RELATED STORIES

"The script is not always written that way. Not everybody has this great fortune of going on a high. But can one ever dispute what he has done for RCB? He has done magnificently. There was one year when he got 973 runs, 27 runs short of 1000 runs. Nobody has done it, nobody looks like ever getting to 1000 runs."

Also Read | 'It will be a fantastic thing': MSK Prasad wants India legend to replace Shastri as coach, hopes Dhoni remains mentor

Kohli led RCB in 140 matches, out of which the team won 66, lost 70, while the remaining four didn't deliver any results. He also led the Bangalore unit to a runners-up finish in the 2016 edition, where they lost the finals to Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight runs. Summing up his tenure as captain of RCB, Gavaskar added that Kohli has given the franchise a different brand recognition.

"He has given RCB that kind of profile, that brand recognition that very cricketers have given to their franchise," added the former India batsman.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virat kohli ipl 2021 ipl sunil gavaskar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lara names 3 players RCB should retain for IPL 2022, leaves out star batsman

'It'll be fantastic': Prasad wants India legend to replace Shastri as head coach

'He will see himself as a failure in IPL captaincy': Vaughan on Kohli at RCB

'We had Batman returns and now we have Dhoni returns': Ex-Pak batter lauds MSD
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP