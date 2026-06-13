‘Gentleman and a true role model for youngsters’: Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Kane Williamson after his retirement

Kane Williamson has gathered a lot of praise from Indian batting genius Sachin Tendulkar in the wake of his international retirement on Friday. Williamson dropped a bombshell since no one was expecting that he will announce his retirement in the middle of the three-Test rubber against hosts England. The Kiwi batter made 0 and 18 in the first game that the visitors lost rather badly at Lord's.

When Sachin Tendulkar praises, it's no ordinary thing.(Hanif Sindhi)

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Anyway, Tendulkar, considered by many as the greatest batter of all time, reacted to the news of Williamson's retirement shortly after the official announcement. The New Zealand batter, like Tendulkar, was beautiful to watch and played his strokes without any real effort. In his post on X, the Indian legend showered his praise on Williamson's batting. He went on to add that the Kiwi was also “a true role model for youngsters”.

Also Read: Virat Kohli reacts after Kane Williamson announces retirement from international cricket

"From the time I started playing cricket, Kane Williamson has been one of the most technically compact and magnificent batters I have seen. Balance, timing, and that trademark calm at the crease came together to make his batting one of the most consistently pleasing sights in world cricket. A thorough gentleman and a true role model for youngsters.

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{{^usCountry}} “His retirement will probably be received with unexpected relief in more than a few bowling camps. Wishing him luck and success in his next chapter,” Tendulkar wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “His retirement will probably be received with unexpected relief in more than a few bowling camps. Wishing him luck and success in his next chapter,” Tendulkar wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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New Zealand's Kane Williamson said he was stepping away knowing he had given everything he could to the Black Caps. (Reuters) (HT_PRINT)

{{^usCountry}} Williamson, pretty and prolific! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Williamson, pretty and prolific! {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 35-year-old Williamson was a prolific batter across all formats and accumulated more than 19,000 runs in 378 international games with the help of 48 centuries. Seems like New Zealand's defeat in the first Test made him reflect a lot in regard to if he could still contribute consistently. Probably, he didn't get a satisfactory answer. “I've thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it's become clear now is the right time. I've always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I've given it my all in every match I've played for New Zealand,” Williamson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 35-year-old Williamson was a prolific batter across all formats and accumulated more than 19,000 runs in 378 international games with the help of 48 centuries. Seems like New Zealand's defeat in the first Test made him reflect a lot in regard to if he could still contribute consistently. Probably, he didn't get a satisfactory answer. “I've thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it's become clear now is the right time. I've always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I've given it my all in every match I've played for New Zealand,” Williamson said. {{/usCountry}}

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"Continuing with anything less wouldn't be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms. I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There's a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team. It's a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart," he added.

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