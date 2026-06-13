...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Gentleman and a true role model for youngsters’: Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Kane Williamson after his retirement

Kane Williamson took everyone aback as he announced his international retirement during the England-New Zealand Test series on Friday.

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 09:48 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Kane Williamson has gathered a lot of praise from Indian batting genius Sachin Tendulkar in the wake of his international retirement on Friday. Williamson dropped a bombshell since no one was expecting that he will announce his retirement in the middle of the three-Test rubber against hosts England. The Kiwi batter made 0 and 18 in the first game that the visitors lost rather badly at Lord's.

When Sachin Tendulkar praises, it's no ordinary thing.(Hanif Sindhi)

Anyway, Tendulkar, considered by many as the greatest batter of all time, reacted to the news of Williamson's retirement shortly after the official announcement. The New Zealand batter, like Tendulkar, was beautiful to watch and played his strokes without any real effort. In his post on X, the Indian legend showered his praise on Williamson's batting. He went on to add that the Kiwi was also “a true role model for youngsters”.

Also Read: Virat Kohli reacts after Kane Williamson announces retirement from international cricket

"From the time I started playing cricket, Kane Williamson has been one of the most technically compact and magnificent batters I have seen. Balance, timing, and that trademark calm at the crease came together to make his batting one of the most consistently pleasing sights in world cricket. A thorough gentleman and a true role model for youngsters.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson said he was stepping away knowing he had given everything he could to the Black Caps. (Reuters) (HT_PRINT)

"Continuing with anything less wouldn't be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms. I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There's a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team. It's a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart," he added.

 
sachin tendulkar
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / ‘Gentleman and a true role model for youngsters’: Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Kane Williamson after his retirement
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.