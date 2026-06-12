Virat Kohli reacts after Kane Williamson announces retirement from international cricket

Virat Kohli has paid tribute to Kane Williamson following the New Zealand great's retirement from international cricket. The two have shared a close bond throughout their careers and are often seen exchanging words on the field whenever India and New Zealand meet. Their journeys at the highest level began around the same time, with the pair first crossing paths at the 2008 Under-19 World Cup, where Kohli captained India to the title. Over the years, they went on to become two of the leading batters of their generation and key members of cricket's celebrated Fab Four. Virat Kohli posts a note after Kane Williamson announces retirement (X Image)

Williamson's announcement brings the curtain down on a distinguished 16-year international career during which he represented New Zealand in 378 matches and established himself as one of the country's greatest cricketers. The 35-year-old retires as New Zealand's highest run-scorer in international cricket, finishing with 19,346 runs, including 48 centuries and six double hundreds. His achievements with the bat, combined with his leadership and consistency, leave him among the most respected figures in the modern game.

Paying tribute to Kane following his retirement from international cricket, Kohli reflected on a relationship that evolved from fierce on-field rivalry to a close friendship. Kohli praised the former New Zealand skipper not only for his achievements as a cricketer but also for the bond they developed over the years, saying he cherishes their conversations and shared understanding of the game.

"From an opponent to a friend over the years. It’s been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years but more than that I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond. I continue to cherish every time we speak or meet. Wishing you nothing but the best always brother. You’ve done your bit, you deserve to enjoy all of it now and put your feet up. Well done mate, life’s only just begun. #KaneWilliamson," Kohli wrote on X.

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