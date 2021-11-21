Geoff Allardice appointed as permanent ICC chief executive officer

The International Cricket Council has appointed Geoff Allardice as its permanent chief executive officer after he served more than eight months in the role on an interim basis.

Allardice was appointed as interim CEO in March when Manu Sawhney was suspended on the findings of a cultural review. The ICC Board relieved Sawhney in July as Allardice continued to serve as interim CEO.

“My continued focus will be on doing the right thing for our sport and working closely with Members to deliver long-term success and sustainability,” Allardice said in a statement issued by the ICC on Sunday.

“I would also like to thank the ICC staff for their commitment and support over the last eight months and I’m looking forward to continuing to serve cricket with such a talented team.”

Allardice, who is a former first-class cricketer, has served as the ICC general manager, cricket for eight years and had held a similar role at Cricket Australia.

“I am delighted that Geoff has agreed to take the role of ICC CEO on a permanent basis,” ICC chairman Greg Barclay said. “He has shown tremendous leadership during an extremely challenging period culminating in the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

“Geoff has unrivalled knowledge of the global cricket landscape and its stakeholders and has consistently demonstrated he is the right person to work in partnership with our Members to shape the sport for the next decade as we embark on delivering a new strategy and our next commercial rights cycle.”

