Geoff Allardice quits as ICC Chief Executive, no replacement named

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Geoff Allardice decided to step down from his role, ICC announced on Tuesday, less than three weeks before the Champions Trophy. There was no immediate replacement named. "The ICC Board will initiate the next steps to identify a replacement," cricket's parent body stated in an official release. ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice(AFP)

Allardice joined the ICC in 2012 as the ICC General Manager of Cricket, having previously held the role of Cricket Operations Manager at Cricket Australia. He was appointed as the ICC's CEO in November 2021, having previously served as the acting CEO for eight months.

ICC Chair Jay Shah thanked Allardice for his services. “On behalf of the ICC Board, I want to sincerely thank Geoff for his leadership and commitment during his tenure as Chief Executive. His efforts have played a key role in advancing cricket globally. We are truly grateful for his service and wish him all the very best in his future endeavors," he said.

Allardice said it was the right time to step down and take on new challenges. “It has been a privilege to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council and I am incredibly proud of the results we have achieved, from enhancing the global reach of cricket to the commercial foundation put in place for ICC Members.

“I’d like to thank the ICC Chair, the board of directors and entire cricket community for their support and collaboration over the past 13 years. I believe this is the right time for me to step down and pursue new challenges. I am confident that cricket has exciting times ahead, and I wish the ICC and the global cricket community every success in the future," he said.