Gerald Coetzee doubtful for Champions Trophy after Anrich Nortje ruled out; South Africa stretched for options

South Africa’s bowling resources have been further depleted ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy, with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee facing an injury setback that threatens his participation in the SA20 and potentially the tournament in Pakistan. Coetzee, who was expected to replace the injured Anrich Nortje in South Africa’s Champions Trophy squad, has been sidelined due to a hamstring issue, casting doubt over his immediate availability, reported ESPNCricinfo on Friday (January 17). South Africa's Gerald Coetzee(AFP)

Coetzee's exclusion from the Joburg Super Kings’ XI for their match against Pretoria Capitals raised concerns. The 23-year-old, who had recently made his return to competitive cricket after a series of injuries, was a likely candidate for the squad due to his express pace and ability to score valuable runs lower down the order. He had impressed in his previous outing, taking 2 for 32 in three overs for JSK, but his hamstring problem now means his fitness will be closely monitored over the next few weeks.

The setback comes after a frustrating period for Coetzee, who had previously been sidelined due to a groin injury during the Test series against Sri Lanka, after recovering from a hip niggle and undergoing a 12-week conditioning block. His return to fitness was marked by strong performances in T20Is against India and a solid showing in the Test series against Sri Lanka. However, Coetzee’s recent injury raises further concerns for South Africa, which has already struggled with a series of bowling injuries this summer.

Who can be Nortje and Coetzee's replacement?

South Africa’s white-ball coach, Rob Walter, had earmarked Coetzee for a place in the Champions Trophy squad, but with Nortje now also sidelined with a back issue, South Africa’s bowling depth is under severe strain.

If Coetzee is unable to recover in time, Walter will need to look to other options, with young fast bowler Kwena Maphaka or all-rounder Corbin Bosch as possible replacements. The injuries to Coetzee, Nortje, and several other key seamers leave South Africa’s bowling attack looking fragile ahead of the international tournament.