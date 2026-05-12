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German model LizLaz reveals she got offered money to say bad things about Virat Kohli after ‘like’ controversy

LizLaz had unexpectedly come under the spotlight after Virat Kohli’s Instagram account appeared to “like” one of her posts

Updated on: May 12, 2026 07:07 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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The controversy surrounding Virat Kohli’s alleged Instagram 'like' took a dramatic turn after German model LizLaz made an explosive claim that she was offered money to speak negatively about the Indian cricketing icon and make false allegations. LizLaz had unexpectedly come under the spotlight after Kohli’s Instagram account appeared to “like” one of her posts, triggering widespread discussion and speculation across social media platforms.

German model LizLaz made an explosive claim

The influencer and singer said in an interview with Filmymantra Media, whose clips went viral on social media on Tuesday, that she was convinced by a few journalists to make false statements about Kohli and publicly target him, and was even offered money to make those allegations.

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She said: "Some journalists even offered me money to say bad things about him (Virat Kohli) and make allegations about things he never did. But why would I do that?"

LizLaz said that Kohli is one of her favourite cricketers and that she had no intention of damaging his reputation for "publicity" or for financial gains.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / German model LizLaz reveals she got offered money to say bad things about Virat Kohli after ‘like’ controversy
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