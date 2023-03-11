GG VS DC Live score, WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals eye comeback, Gujarat Giants look to make it two wins in a row

GG VS DC Live score, WPL 2023: After enduring a tough eight-wicket defeat against table-toppers Mumbai Indians, Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back on winning ways, when they lock horns with Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Delhi, who had so far been explosive with the bat, were packed for 105 by Mumbai and will hope for an improved show with the bat on Saturday evening. Against them is Gujarat, who got off to a poor start, but will draw inspiration from their win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous encounter. After playing three matches each Delhi are placed second on the table with two wins, while Gujarat have managed just one. A win will be pivotal for Gujarat at this point, while Delhi will hope to maintain it's supreme run, barring their rare hiccup against Mumbai. Catch the LIVE updates of Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023:

