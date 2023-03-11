Home / Cricket / GG VS DC Live score, WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals eye comeback, Gujarat Giants look to make it two wins in a row
GG VS DC Live score, WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals eye comeback, Gujarat Giants look to make it two wins in a row

cricket
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 06:27 PM IST

GG vs DC live score, WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals latest match updates: Delhi are placed second on the five-team points table, while Gujarat Giants are placed fourth.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals LIVE score, WPL 2023
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals LIVE score, WPL 2023(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
GG VS DC Live score, WPL 2023: After enduring a tough eight-wicket defeat against table-toppers Mumbai Indians, Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back on winning ways, when they lock horns with Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Delhi, who had so far been explosive with the bat, were packed for 105 by Mumbai and will hope for an improved show with the bat on Saturday evening. Against them is Gujarat, who got off to a poor start, but will draw inspiration from their win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous encounter. After playing three matches each Delhi are placed second on the table with two wins, while Gujarat have managed just one. A win will be pivotal for Gujarat at this point, while Delhi will hope to maintain it's supreme run, barring their rare hiccup against Mumbai. Catch the LIVE updates of Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 11, 2023 06:27 PM IST

    GG VS DC Live score: What's cooking in Gujarat camp after Mooney's exit

    The forced change has elevated Sneh Rana as a full time captain and Australian star Ashleigh Gardner as her deputy for the remainder of the season.

    Meanwhile, the franchise have announced Laura Wolvaardt, the dynamic South African opener, as her replacement.

  • Mar 11, 2023 06:19 PM IST

    GG VS DC Live score: No Beth Mooney

    Sneh Rana will be seen leading Gujarat Giants throughout the season after their regular captain Beth Mooney has been completely ruled out of the tournament.

    The Australian had suffered a calf strain while batting in the second innings of the match against Mumbai Indians. As per an official statement by the franchise Mooney will undergo rehabilitation for 4-6 weeks to regain full fitness.

  • Mar 11, 2023 06:06 PM IST

    GG VS DC Live score: A look at Gujarat Giants season

    On field Gujarat Giants have been far from impressive managing just one win from three matches. They lost the opener against Mumbai Indians by 143 runs as they were skittled for 64 in 15.1 overs in response to Mumbai's 207/5.

    In the second encounter, Giants failed to defend 170 against UP Warriorz, with the latter completing the run-chase with one ball to spare and won the contest by three wickets. 

    The team then went to open their account against Royal Challengers Bangalore, beating them by 11 runs.

  • Mar 11, 2023 05:56 PM IST

    GG VS DC Live score: A look at Delhi Capitals' season so far

    Delhi are placed second on the table, which tells us that they have been one of the dominant unit in the tournament. They started with resounding wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore and then against UP Warriorz. On both instances, Delhi broke the 200-run mark, however, the team was handed a reality check by table toppers Mumbai Indians.

    Mumbai demolished Delhi's batting unit and packed them for 105 in 18 overs, leaving them with a paltry 106-run target, which they chased down with five overs to spare and eight wickets in hands.

  • Mar 11, 2023 03:28 PM IST

    GG VS DC Live score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals. The match will start at 7:30 pm and the toss will take place half an hour earlier. Stay tuned for all the updates from the match!

