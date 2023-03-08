Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE score, WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana's RCB search for maiden win

WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE score: After enduring two defeats, either Gujarat Titans or Royal Challengers Bangalore will open their account in the Women's Premier League match, which will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday evening. Both the teams have played two matches each so far. Giants will enter the contest after enduring a close defeat against UP Warriorz in their previous encounter. Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore will head into the contest after enduring a heavy 9-wicket defeat against Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumabi Indians. Catch all the LIVE updates of GG vs RCB, WPL 2023: