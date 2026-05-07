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Giant of the game returns to cricket after the ‘hardest period’

The best allrounder in Test cricket has had the last few months extremely tumultuous for him.

Updated on: May 07, 2026 10:46 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Finally, there is some good news for Ben Stokes' fans. The England Test captain has not played any competitive cricket since the 2025-26 Ashes, the last match of which was played in January earlier this year.

Fantastic news!(AP)

England lost the series 4-1, and to make things worse, a few weeks later, he broke his cheekbone at a Durham nets. He had to undergo surgery later. If truth be told, he was lucky to come out alive from that horrific incident. So, as one can see, life has not been great for the English all-rounder of late.

Also Read: Believe it or not, former Ashes rival to be next England selector!

However, now there appears some light at the end of the tunnel. The English county cricket season is underway and Durham are up against Worcestershire from Friday. Coach Ryan Campbell has confirmed that Stokes is going to play in the match. Not only that, he insisted he has no doubts whatsoever that Stokes has regained full fitness.

Stokes was lucky to have been retained as the Test captain last month after an investigation into England’s Ashes debacle. He also admitted how the last few months, since the Ashes, had been very tough for him. "The last three months have without a doubt been the hardest period of my captaincy journey; it's tested me in so many different ways, and I'm sure every other captain has gone through this as well,” he earlier said.

New Zealand will be in England for a three-Test rubber in June, with the first game kicking off on June 4. Clearly, Stokes doesn’t have much time to regain his mojo. There is one more county game he can feature in before the Test series, against Kent, starting May 15. Make no mistake, there will be plenty of spotlight on him over the next couple of weeks.

 
ashes series ben stokes
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