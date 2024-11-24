Perth, Legendary wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist on Sunday slammed the Australian team for using tactics "deemed negative, illegal" against India on the third day of the first Test here. Gilchrist slams Australia for 'negative, illegal' tactics against India in first Test

The Australians were sent on a leather hunt by the Indians who declared their second innings at 487 for 6 after centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, setting an improbable 534-run target for the home side to win the Test.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Kohli went after the Australian bowling attack towards the end of the India second innings. Reddy was the chief destroyer as he smashed 38 runs from only 27 deliveries.

Australia's front line bowlers were totally ineffective and captain Pat Cummins' decision to rely on Marnus Labuschagne to try and undo the Indian batsmen came under attack. In the last half hour of Indian innings, Australia looked completely ineffective.

Gilchrist and former England captain Michael Vaughan both raised concerns over Labuschagne's negative tactic by bowling around the wicket.

"Have you ever seen such a despondent team of Australian cricketers, resorting to those tactics? What are deemed negative, illegal tactics really by the rulebook?" Gilchrist questioned.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said he has never seen such an approach by an Australian team.

"It's not something I've seen before from Australia," Vaughan said on Fox Cricket.

"I'm looking at this Australian side, they're a terrific side, and for whatever reason they bowl out India for 150, then only bat well enough to only get 104, and then with the ball in hand they had periods where they bowled nicely but that last half an hour is something I've not seen in Australia," Vaughan added.

"Every boundary rider was on the fence, Labuschagne's bowling around the wicket, he's bowling negatively."

Fans also expressed their disappointment at the Australian players, as one 'X' user wrote: "Deadset junk from Australia. The bowling and the tactics."

Another 'X' user said "allowing Marnus to continue running in and bowling bouncers is a greater shame on cricket than sandpapergate".

