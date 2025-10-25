Gill all but confirms Harshit Rana a vital cog in India's 2027 WC preparations: ‘If we are looking at South Africa…’

If Ro-Ko’s return to form was the biggest positive to take for India from the SCG ODI, then there was something to be taken from the bowling department as well. Harshit Rana, despite facing criticisms, did not give up. He stood tall and picked up four wickets in the third ODI, taking his team to a winning position in the game. Harshit Rana with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill(AFP)

After the match was over, Rana’s captain, Shubman Gill, did not hold back his words while praising the young pacer. The Indian skipper effectively confirmed Rana’s place in the 2027 WC squad, stressing both his pace and bounce value and his developing batting ability. “Yes, absolutely, Sir”, Gill said when asked if the team views Rana as a bowler who can regularly contribute with the bat. “The number eight position for us, if a batsman can make 20-25 runs, and we have confidence he can do it, then it becomes a very important position.”

Why Rana fits the role

India is building its squad with the 2027 World Cup and the South African conditions in mind. Gill underlined the team’s template, explicitly saying, “There are very few fast bowlers who are tall, who can bowl 140-plus. So on such wickets, or if we are looking at South Africa, such bowlers become very important for you.” The job description is very concise but clear for Rana.

Harshit Rana played a vital knock under pressure during the second ODI in Adelaide. The batting effort in that game was followed by his bowling exploits in this match. Gill’s statement regarding Rana’s recent efforts indicates that the bowler solves a chronic problem for India in ODIs. India have often carried a number eight who is primarily a bowler, in high-pressure matches, which leaves them with little room to wriggle if a couple from the top seven misfires. A capable number eight who can score 20-25 runs can flip par scores, extend the tail of batting, and let the top six play with a bit more freedom.

While speaking on Rana, Gill also stressed his tactical efficiency as a bowler. “In the middle overs, we saw that the ball doesn’t move much off the wicket, so if you have good height and pace, you can create chances,” Gill said. That reads like a blueprint for Rana’s usage in one of the most crucial phases of an ODI game.

The net takeaway is strategic continuity. India are signaling they want multi-dimensional players. Rana checks most of the boxes, and Gill’s public endorsement moves him from ‘exciting option’ to ‘probable part of XI’ in the 2027 WC.