Navi Mumbai, South Africa batting great Hashim Amla on Tuesday labelled India opener Shubman Gill, who has had an "exceptional" start to ODIs, as the "next best thing" in international cricket along with Rishabh Pant and Ryan Rickelton. Gill is next big thing in international cricket, says Amla

The 25-year-old Gill, named India's vice-captain for the Champions Trophy, retook the No. 1 spot in ODI rankings for batters on the opening day of the tournament after his ascent to the top for the first time in 2023.

Gill began with a match-winning century against Bangladesh and struck a vital 46 against Pakistan to steer India to two wins in as many games in Dubai.

"For India, you have got Shubham Gill; Rishabh Pant has been around for a while. For South Africa, we have Ryan Rickelton who has done really well off late," Amla, who is playing for South Africa Masters in the International Masters League, told PTI Videos in an exclusive interaction.

"Every country has about 2-3 cricketers who are going to come through and I think that's pretty normal, that you see that every five years some youngster poke in the head through international cricket, and possibly be the next best, big thing," he added.

Talking further about Gill, Amla said, "He is a brilliant player, the way he started in one-day cricket, he has been exceptional. He has been a huge part of India's success at top of the order."

"To have him and Rohit at the top, it's a very potent and dangerous opening partnership, and then they have got Virat at No 3."

Amla said playing the tri-series in Pakistan ahead of Champions Trophy would hold South Africa in good stead, especially against spin.

"South African batters are well-equipped. They've had enough practice with the tour to Pakistan just before the Champions Trophy. They've also, by and large, had great success," he said.

"You've got Heinrich Klaasen, who's been very successful against spinners. He's in the middle order. You've got David Miller, who's been an excellent finisher and Aiden Markram as well. That middle order has been vital for South Africa's success.

"At the top, Bavuma is a good player of spin and Rickelton has been very accomplished against spin over the last one and a half years," he added.

Amla said both India and South Africa have got a "great chance" to win the Champions Trophy title.

"India have obviously a very good chance, they have a fantastic team over the 15-odd years," he said.

"South Africa have great chance , they have fantastic batting and bowling and whole unit looks very well balanced, they have a excellent chance to make it to top four and then hopefully win it."

With South Africa making finals of the T20 World Cup last year and the World Test Championship final against Australia, Amla said the Proteas did their best against whichever opponents they faced.

"South Africa getting into the final has been a great achievement. Lots of people have said the different teams you have played against, but that's the group that South Africa were put in," he said.

"For them to excel and win as many games as they have to get into a final, they did their part and they did their best and they are in the finals."

"It is going to be a really good final, with Australia being a very competitive team. But in a Test match, you just need one or two players to stand up and yes, South Africa could be champions," he said.

Amla said he has no intention of returning to Test cricket but expressed that competitions such as the IML should be a regular affair.

"It's enjoyable, these elements of uncertainty that we haven't trained and not involved in cricket for the rest of the year, or batting in nets, or playing matches, and that type of excitement, to just see how it all goes," he said.

"The amount of excitement that has been built around some of the great ex-players, it can only bode well, and who doesn't want to see a Lara Kallis bat? It should be an annual event," he added.

