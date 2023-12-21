Gillespie backs Starc's IPL deal but questions Cummins massive price tag

Sydney, Dec 21 (PTI) Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie has questioned Pat Cummins' massive IPL price tag, saying T20 cricket is not the quick's best format but backed Mitchell Starc's jaw-dropping ₹24.75 crore deal. HT Image

Cummins attracted the second highest paycheck in the auction in Dubai on Tuesday after an intense bidding war between Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who shelled out a whopping ₹20.50 crore for the Australian captain.

"Pat's obviously a quality bowler and a quality leader, we've seen that. I just don't think T20 is his best format," Gillespie told SEN Radio.

"I think he's a Test bowler, personally. I think Test cricket is his absolute bread and butter."

It was not the first time that Cummins, who has 55 wickets in 50 T20I matches at an average of 24.54 and economy of 7.37 in T20Is, attracted huge sums at the IPL auction. Ahead of the 2020 edition, KKR had paid ₹15.5 crore for his services.

"He's a good T20 bowler, make no mistake. But that’s massive overs for me," Gillespie added.

A little over an hour after Cummins landed his deal, Starc surpassed his captain to become the costliest player in the IPL history as Kolkata Knight Riders spent a mind-boggling ₹24.75 crores for the left-armer's services.

Starc, who has usually prioritised international duty over playing in the IPL, has played only two seasons of the cash-rich league, taking 34 wickets in 27 games at an average of 20.38.

"I think he’s a great buy. It’s a lot of money, we all acknowledge that, but the IPL is a very rich tournament… I’m absolutely delighted for Mitch.

"I think it just highlights how important teams value left-arm fast bowling and left-arm swing bowling at pace,” Gillespie said.