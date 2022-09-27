Gillespie's apt reply to Vaughan and England women captain for questioning Deepti's claims about Charlie Dean run out

The debate - when there really shouldn't be one - over India's Deepti Sharma running out England's Charlotte Dean for backing up too far at the non-striker's end in the third ODI at Lord's refuses to die down. After a host of former and current England cricketers criticised Deepti's move calling it against the spirit of the game, the India all-rounder, who by the way received backing from various quarters too After returning to the country, revealed that Dean was warned against backing up multiple times before she effected the run out. The statement gave a new lease life to the already heated discussion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

England captain Heather Knight, who missed the three-match ODI series, dismissed the claims made by Deepti in a series of tweets. She was backed by former England captain Michael Vaughan.

"The game is over. Charlie was dismissed legitimately, India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given," Knight wrote on Twitter.

"They don't need to be given, so it hasn't made the dismissal any less legitimate. But if they're comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn't feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings."

Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie was the latest to join the discussion. He quoted Vaughan's tweet and said, “Sorry- there is nothing in the laws that says a warning should ever be given for unfair play. Play by the laws and the game will take care of itself.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Lots of opinions on this topic and I respect everyone’s thoughts. However, while there is huge disagreement worldwide on what is and isn’t within the ‘spirit of cricket’ surely abiding by the laws of the game is the solution?" he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chasing 170, England were reduced to 118 for nine before No 9 batter Dean revived their hopes with her last wicket partnership with Freya Davies.

However, with 17 needed to win, Dean was run out for 47 with Deepti clipping the bails during her delivery stride to put an end to their 35-run partnership that gave India 3-0 sweep.

"Woh plan tha hum logon ka, kyunki woh baar baar... Hum warn bhi kar chuke the usko. Jo rules mein hain, jo guidelines hain, uske according hi humne kiya (We had planned this as she was not paying heed to our repeated warnings. We acted according to the rules and the guidelines," Deepti told reporters.

While Dean was left in tears, the guardians of the laws of cricket MCC stamped its seal of approval on the dismissal, saying "it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, the ICC while modifying the playing conditions had moved this kind of dismissal from 'unfair play' to 'run out'. The changes would come into effect from October 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON