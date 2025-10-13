Girl repeatedly slaps boy, then grabs his neck during India vs West Indies 2nd Test; internet asks 'Me and who?' – Watch

The fourth day of the second Test between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi saw the latter put up resistance and frustrate the hosts in the first two sessions. John Campbell and Shai Hope hit centuries but lost their wickets soon after. However, their good work after being asked to follow on was continued by the final pair of Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales for the 10th wicket. The cricket action was riveting; however, the internet cannot stop talking about an off-field incident involving a girl and a boy. The video showcasing a girl slapping a boy and then grabbing his neck is going viral(Screengrab - JioHotstar)

The incident was captured live on TV when the West Indies were 293/4, with Roston Chase and Tevin Imlach batting for the visitors. When Kuldeep Yadav was bowling, the cameras picked up a girl repeatedly playfully slapping a boy in the stands.

The girl then grabbed the boy's neck as the duo started laughing. The focus quickly shifted to the two watching the watch up close and personal.

As soon as the pictures and videos from the incident appeared on the internet, several users began wondering about the identity of the girl. Many netizens also asked Grok to let them know about the girl and who she was.

Fair to say, Grok doesn't know everything as the platform was unable to provide clear, crystal answers about the whereabouts of the girl.

West Indies set India a target of 121

The West Indies set India a target of 121 in the Delhi Test after putting 390 runs on the board in the second innings. Campbell top-scored with a knock of 115 while Shai Hope put on 103 runs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav returned with three wickets each.

Earlier, the West Indies were bowled out for 248 in the first innings, and it was then that India decided to enforce the follow-on. Kuldeep was the leading wicket-taker as he scalped five wickets.

India won the toss in the Delhi Test and put on 518/5 in their first innings owing to centuries by Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.