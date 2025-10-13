IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Kuldeep Yadav and other spinners aim to break Campbell-Hope stand early
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4 India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav and the other spinners will be targeting an early breakthrough to end the stubborn Campbell-Hope partnership.
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4 India vs West Indies: West Indies have pushed the match to Day 4 courtesy a solid partnership between John Campbell and Shai Hope as they shared a solid stand for the second wicket to deny India a win yesterday. Both batters played Indian spinners with a more relaxed approach, which boosted the Windies' morale, who looked clueless otherwise in the series. Campbell scored 87 not out and Shai Hope was unbeaten on 66 as the pair put together an unbroken 138-run stand at stumps on Day 3 with West Indies 178/3, still trailing by 97 runs....Read More
Campbell was the first batter from the visitors' camp to hit a half-century in the series as Windies finally displayed some fightback on Day 3 after getting bundled out for 248 in the first innings.
Kuldeep Yadav, who picked a fifer in the first innings, remained wicketless in the second so far after bowling 11 overs. His economy also took a hit as he gave away 53 runs at 4.80. Meanwhile, opening the second innings, Tagenarine Chanderpaul was the first West Indies wicket to fall, dismissed for just 10 runs. His innings ended when he mistimed a pull shot off Mohammed Siraj, resulting in a spectacular diving catch by Shubman Gill at short mid-wicket. Just as the session neared its close, Washington Sundar claimed the crucial wicket of Alick Athanaze, trapping the batter in front for seven to leave the West Indies precariously placed at the stroke of tea.
The final session saw fine resistance from the unbeaten duo as Campbell defied the bowlers with stoic defence mixed with aggression on loose deliveries.
Earlier, Kuldeep produced a brilliant spell, finishing with figures of 5 for 82 in 26.5 overs as India secured a commanding first-innings lead of 270 runs. Jayden Seales was the final wicket to fall, trapped lbw by Yadav — marking the spinner’s fifth five-wicket haul in just 15 Tests.
Despite the surface easing out for batters and offering only mild turn, India opted to enforce the follow-on. The dominance was evident as Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t required to bowl until the 33rd over of West Indies’ second innings.
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4 India vs West Indies: Campbell first WI's player to score fifty this series!
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4 India vs West Indies: John Campbell achieved a significant milestone, becoming the first West Indian batter to register a fifty in the ongoing two-match series. His gritty half-century provided a much-needed foundation for the West Indies innings, breaking a run of lower scores from his teammates and offering the team a strong platform to build upon.
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4 India vs West Indies: Campbell, Hope keep Windies alive!
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4 India vs West Indies: Opener John Campbell (87*) and Shai Hope (66*) continued their resistance, forging a crucial unbroken 138-run partnership to frustrate the Indian bowlers. This defiant stand between the two unbeaten batters ensured the West Indies avoided further wickets and mounted a significant fightback as they posted 178/3 at stumps, still trailing by 97 runs. Their control against the spinners has been pivotal.
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4 India vs West Indies: Hello and welcome!
IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4 India vs West Indies: Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 match from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.