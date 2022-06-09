'Give me 4 months, I'll make him India's best all-rounder': Coach reveals Shami's high praise for 23-year-old youngster

The 2022 Indian Premier League saw a number of youngsters bursting into the scene. While Umran Malik took the season by storm with his incredible speeds, players like Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma also impressed with their performances in the edition. Umran and Arshdeep were also rewarded for their performances with an India call-up for the five-match T20I series against South Africa. One such young bowler who also produced brilliant performances for his franchise was Mohsin Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'The whole world is excited, not just India': Pathan believes Rahul Dravid 'will back' star youngster in SA T20I series

Mohsin, who was part of the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, played in nine matches, picking 14 wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 5.96. In fact, among all bowlers who have bowled more than 30 overs in the season, Mohsin Khan is second only to Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine (5.57).

Mohsin was picked on his base price of INR 20 lakh by the LSG in the auction, and his coach, Badruddin Siddiqui, who has also worked with Mohammed Shami in the past, opened up on the young bowler and revealed his conversation with Shami about Mohsin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When the auction was going on, I was sitting with Shami in his farmhouse. He was picked, and so was Mohsin. And then, we were having a conversation about him. Shami told me, 'If you just give me four months with him, I'll make him India's best all-rounder'. He is a very good batsman. And even KL Rahul said earlier that he has a good understanding of the game,” Siddiqui revealed during a conversation on Sports Yaari.

Mohsin hasn't enjoyed many opportunities with the bat in his cricketing career, however. In the IPL, he was usually a no.10 for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Siddiqui further said that Shami is always ready to help the youngsters.

“There can be many bowlers but you need to have a good understanding. You need to know what ball to use against which batsman. Today, Shami is a big bowler. But he is always ready to help the up and coming youngsters,” said the coach.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON