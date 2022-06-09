Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Give me 4 months, I'll make him India's best all-rounder': Coach reveals Shami's high praise for 23-year-old youngster
cricket

'Give me 4 months, I'll make him India's best all-rounder': Coach reveals Shami's high praise for 23-year-old youngster

The youngster produced consistent performances in IPL 2022 and his coach revealed Mohammed Shami's high praise for the 23-year-old.
Mohammed Shami(AP)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 11:51 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The 2022 Indian Premier League saw a number of youngsters bursting into the scene. While Umran Malik took the season by storm with his incredible speeds, players like Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma also impressed with their performances in the edition. Umran and Arshdeep were also rewarded for their performances with an India call-up for the five-match T20I series against South Africa. One such young bowler who also produced brilliant performances for his franchise was Mohsin Khan.

Also read: 'The whole world is excited, not just India': Pathan believes Rahul Dravid 'will back' star youngster in SA T20I series

Mohsin, who was part of the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, played in nine matches, picking 14 wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 5.96. In fact, among all bowlers who have bowled more than 30 overs in the season, Mohsin Khan is second only to Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine (5.57).

Mohsin was picked on his base price of INR 20 lakh by the LSG in the auction, and his coach, Badruddin Siddiqui, who has also worked with Mohammed Shami in the past, opened up on the young bowler and revealed his conversation with Shami about Mohsin. 

RELATED STORIES

“When the auction was going on, I was sitting with Shami in his farmhouse. He was picked, and so was Mohsin. And then, we were having a conversation about him. Shami told me, 'If you just give me four months with him, I'll make him India's best all-rounder'. He is a very good batsman. And even KL Rahul said earlier that he has a good understanding of the game,” Siddiqui revealed during a conversation on Sports Yaari.

Mohsin hasn't enjoyed many opportunities with the bat in his cricketing career, however. In the IPL, he was usually a no.10 for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Siddiqui further said that Shami is always ready to help the youngsters.

“There can be many bowlers but you need to have a good understanding. You need to know what ball to use against which batsman. Today, Shami is a big bowler. But he is always ready to help the up and coming youngsters,” said the coach.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
mohammed shami mohsin khan ipl 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP