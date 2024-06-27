Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], : Following a brilliant performance against Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final, South Africa seamer Kagiso Rabada said that he is happy that things are going in their team's favour in the ongoing marquee event. "Glad things are going our way": Kagiso Rabada on South Africa's performance in ICC T20 WC 2024

Rabada bowled exceptionally well in the match at the Brain Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The right-arm speedster bagged two wickets in his spell of three overs where he conceded 14 runs and bowled one maiden over.

"Wasn't expecting that. We wanted to come out and hit our straps, continuing in the same vein and today it just happened for it. The ball was moving around quite a bit. We just bowled in the right areas, with good energy and reaped the rewards. It was about doing your best every game, nothing different for today. Sometimes you bowl well and don't get the results, sometimes you bowl well and don't get the results. I'm glad things are going our way. We believe this is the team to win a World Cup. Why play if you don't believe it?" Rabada said in the mid-innings interview.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batting first, the Afghanistanistan side was bundled out for a mere total of 56 runs in 11.5 overs. The highest run-scorer for the side was Azmatullah Omarzai who scored 10 runs in 12 balls. In the first innings, 13 extra were bowled. Players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Mohammad Nabi failed to score runs with the bat.

The pick of the bowlers for the Proteas were left-arm seamer Marco Jansen and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi who bagged three wickets each in their spells of three and 1.5 overs respectively where they gave away 16 and 6 runs respectively.

