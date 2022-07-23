Glamorgan's Sam Northeast scripts history; becomes first batter since Brian Lara to score 400 in first-class innings

Glamorgan batter Sam Northeast wrote history on Saturday as he became the first batter after Brian Lara to go past the 400-run mark in a single innings in first-class cricket. He scored an unbeaten 410 off 450 deliveries in the game against Leicestershire. He is the ninth batter overall to reach the 400-run mark in a first-class innings. Northeast smashed 45 fours and three sixes en route to his unbeaten 410 in the first innings, as Glamorgan declared on 795/5.

The batter came at a time when his side was reeling at 9/2 in 6.1 overs; however, he steadied the ship with a brilliant 306-run stand alongside South Africa's Colin Ingram, who scored a century (139). After his dismissal, Glamorgan lost two more wickets in quick succession before wicketkeeper-batter Chris Cooke joined Northeast.

Cooke remained unbeaten on 191 but couldn't get a chance to reach a double-hundred, as Glamorgan captain David Lloyd declared the innings.

Northeast also became the first batter to reach the 400-run mark for Glamorgan. The side's final score – 795/5d – is also its highest in County history.

Glamorgan are taking part in the Division Two of the County Championships this season, whre they are currently third with four wins in 9 matches so far. Their opponent, Leicestershire, are yet to win a game in as many matches, having lost five and drawn four.

Brian Lara had earlier remained unbeaten on 400, which, to this date, remains the highest individual score in a Test innings. The West Indian batting great reached the record feat against England in 2004 during the fourth Test between the two sides in Antigua. Thanks to his innings, the Windies put on a terrific score of 751/5 in the first innings, and enforced a follow-on on England after they were bowled out on 285. The match eventually ended in a draw.

