Glenn Maxwell breaks leg after freak accident at birthday party in Melbourne

Glenn Maxwell will be out of action for an extended period due to a broken leg, which he suffered at a birthday party in Melbourne on Saturday. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the accident left the all-rounder with a fracture in his fibula, following which he also underwent a surgery.

The report mentioned that the accident occurred while Maxwell was running in a backyard with the person celebrating the birthday. It was then Maxwell's leg got trapped and he slipped. It is being reported that neither of the two were intoxicated.

For the time being, Maxwell has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series between Australia and England. However, it is predicted that the all-rounder might miss the entire Big Bash League season.

Australia's national selector George Bailey shared an update on the same and said Maxwell "is in good spirit".

"It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games. Glenn is a critical part of our white-ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation," Bailey was quoted as saying in the report.

Maxwell's IPL franchise the Royal Challengers Bangalore also wished the all-rounder a speedy recovery. "Wishing you a speedy recovery, @Gmaxi_32. Can’t wait to see you smash them cricket balls again!" the franchise wrote on social media.

Sean Abbott will replace the all-rounder in the upcoming matches against England. The upcoming series against England starts from November 17 in Adelaide. The action will then shift to Sydney and Melbourne and will conclude on November 22.

Both the nations had earlier engaged in a T20I series, which the tourists won 2-0 after the final encounter was called off due to rain.

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was earlier ruled out of the T20 World Cup after he cut his hand while playing golf on the eve of the showpiece event.

England star Jonny Bairstow also was not part of the tournament due to a broken ankle, after he slipped while playing golf.

