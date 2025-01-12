Glenn Maxwell hammers monstrous 122m six in BBL, rescues Melbourne Stars from 75/7 with ferocious 90-run knock

Glenn Maxwell was in full swing on Sunday as he produced a stellar knock against Melbourne Renegades during a Big Bash League match, smashing a brilliant 90 off just 52 balls to bail his side out of trouble. During his fiery knock, Maxwell delivered one of the most spectacular shots in recent memory, stunning the commentators and crowd alike in Melbourne. Glenn Maxwell hammers a 122m six in BBL(BBL)

Maxwell’s moment of brilliance came in the 16th over, when he sent a Kane Richardson delivery soaring into the second tier of the stadium. Richardson bowled a full ball just outside off stump, but Maxwell’s powerful response was nothing short of extraordinary.

The Australian all-rounder smashed the ball high over deep midwicket, sending it flying a monstrous 122 meters. The Hawkeye meter kept rising, confirming the impressive distance of the strike.

Watch:

In the very next over, Maxwell unleashed a hat-trick of sixes against Will Sutherland. The first delivery of the 18th over saw Sutherland bowl a high full toss, dangerously close to being above the waist. Despite the bottom hand slipping off his bat, Maxwell made no mistake, launching the ball over deep square leg for a massive six. The Renegades’ bowler was fortunate not to be called for a no-ball, but Maxwell wasn’t done yet.

Sutherland’s second delivery was once again a high full toss, and this time, Maxwell punished it even harder, sending the ball flying 95 meters over deep midwicket. Still, the umpires did not call a no-ball, and Maxwell was visibly in disbelief. But he remained undeterred, and on the third delivery, a short ball from Sutherland was pulled over deep midwicket for another six, completing his sensational hat-trick of sixes.

Maxwell’s destructive innings, which included 10 towering sixes and 4 boundaries, eventually came to an end when Kane Richardson delivered a perfect back-of-a-length ball, causing Maxwell to under-edge it onto his stumps. The Australian all-rounder was dismissed for 90, having played a blistering knock that helped the Stars recover from a precarious 75/7 to post a competitive total of 165.

Maxwell received a well-deserved standing ovation from the crowd as he walked off.