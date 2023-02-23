Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson return as Australia announce strong squad for India ODIs

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh and fast bowler Jhye Richardson returned from injury layoffs as Australia named a strong 16-man squad for the three-match ODI series against India starting next month. Australia will treat the short series between March 17 and 22 as a preparation for the World Cup later this year. The matches will be played in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Chennai.

Maxwell, who broke his leg and underwent surgery in November after slipping and falling during a friend's 50th birthday party, has proved his fitness by returning to action for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield this week. Marsh, who went under the knife soon after for a long-standing left ankle problem, is expected to return in the Marsh One-Day Cup this weekend for Western Australia. Right-arm pacer Richardson too has returned to the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old has also not played for Australia since the white-ball leg of their tour of Sri Lanka last year.

"Glenn, Mitchell and Jhye are all important players in what we think the squad might look like come October," selection chief George Bailey said.

Captain Pat Cummins (illness in the family), David Warner (hairline fracture in left elbow), and Ashton Agar (poor form), who all returned home after the second Test in Delhi, have been named in the ODI squad. Cummins will return before the third Test while opener Warner and left-arm spinner Agar will join the team before the ODI series.

But pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood was left out after he too returned home early with an Achilles' injury. "It would be great for Josh to be part of this series but we have taken a conservative view ahead of a very important winter in England of which he will be an integral part," Bailey said.

It is one of two bilateral one-day series Australia are set to play in India before the World Cup, with the other in September just prior to the tournament.

"With the World Cup just over seven months away, these matches in India are an important step in our preparation."

Australia ODI squad for India tour: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

