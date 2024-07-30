Glenn Maxwell's telling Instagram act sparks RCB transfer rumour ahead of IPL mega auction

The governing council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are yet to announce the number of retentions each franchise will be allowed and the format for the upcoming mega auction for the 2025 edition of the tournament, but all teams are set to undergo a major overhaul. Rumours about possible moves in some of the franchises have already started, and if speculations are true, Glenn Maxwell is likely to leave the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after he unfollowed the team on Instagram. Glenn Maxwell had a forgettable IPL 2024 season with RCB.(PTI)

The RCB roped in the Aussie ahead of the auction for the 2021 season for a colossal sum of INR 14.25 crores, and he repaid the faith with a sensational season, smashing 513 runs in 15 matches, laced with six fifties. He was later retained for INR 11 crores in the next season. Although his performance dropped in 2022, scoring 301 runs in 13 games with a solitary half-century, he bounced back to score 400 runs in 14 matches for Bengaluru at a strike rate of 183.49. However, 2024 remains his worst-ever show in his IPL career, as he managed just 52 runs in 10 games.

On Tuesday, speculations about Maxwell's intention to leave the RCB camp began after fans shared screenshots on social media showing that the Aussie unfollowed the franchise on Instagram.

Meanwhile, a Dainik Jagran report earlier this month hinted that the Bengaluru franchise will be looking for an Indian option as a captain and that KL Rahul seems a likely candidate to fill the position. The report added that Rahul's relationship with Lukcnow owner Sanjeev Goenka has taken a turn for the worse. Speculations about Rahul's move began after a video went viral on social media showing Goenka having an animated discussion with the team captain after LSG lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow during an IPL 2024 game.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, 40, who joined RCB in 2022 as the skipper replacing Virat Kohli, does not have age on his side. And, with RCB looking towards a long-term plan, Rahul could prove to be a worthy option. The India wicketkeeper-batter started his IPL career at RCB in 2013 and was later part of the 2016 squad that made the final.