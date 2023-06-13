Glenn McGrath, Pat Cummins dismiss India captain Rohit Sharma's best-of-three WTC final wish

India captain Rohit Sharma was pretty vocal about the venue, timing and the number of matches to decide the winner of the World Test Championship after his side's defeat to Australia in the final at The Oval. For the second edition in a row, the WTC final was played in England in the month of June. The third edition's final is also set to take place in England in 2025 around the same time. Rohit said a best-of-three final would be fairer to determine the winner of a tournament that is played for as long as two years.

Glenn McGrath and Rohit Sharma

"Honestly, in a big event like this, you need to have fair opportunities for both the teams. You know, a three-match series would be nice, but it's about finding that window where it can be fit in," Rohit said after Australia beat India 209 runs in the final. "June is not the only month we should play the finals. It can be played at any time of the year. And anywhere in the world, not just in England. It can be played anywhere in the world," he added.

Legendary Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath was asked about Rohit's calls of WTC being made a best-of-three affair, he said: "Yeah, it's interesting. Depends on scheduling and sort of whether you say whoever is top of the table gets a home game. But again, it depends on the season and what have you, so I'm happy with a one-off because I think to play three Tests, you're gonna find it tough to get it into this scheduling."

Australia captain Pat Cummins also did not agree to the best-of-three final. "I think ideally you'd have-50 match series but the Olympics have come down to one race to win a gold medal. AFL, NRL seasons have finals. That's sport," he had said.

'Won't be too concerned about India's loss in WTC final': McGrath

McGrath also shared his thoughts on India's batting in the second innings, particularly the final day where they lost 7 wickets inside a session.

"Both teams haven't played a lot of Test cricket lately but that's the way it goes. You get on a bit of a roll going into that last day, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane needed to put on a big partnership. You lose an early wicket, that can happen. It's a one-off Test match. I wouldn't be too concerned," he said.

Queried about Pat Cummins' captaincy, McGrath said, "I think 280 on last day with seven wickets in hand, it sounds gettable. But there's a lot more pressure, one wicket can change it, so from a bowling perspective you just you know if you get enough balls in the right area you're going to create at least seven chances if not more. So, captaincy, it's just doing the basics well. I think Pat Cummins did a great job. I'm sure he used his senior players well, and I know when he's bowling he hands the captaincy over to Steve Smith. The senior players worked well and you have to say credit to them."

