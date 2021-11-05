Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Glenn Phillips, James Neesham blast New Zealand past Namibia in T20 World Cup

New Zealand, who have six points, can reach the semi-finals with a win over Afghanistan in their final Super 12 match. 
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips hits the ball for six runs during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Namibia, in Sharjah, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)(AP)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Reuters | , Sharjah

New Zealand batsmen Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham launched a late assault on Namibia that secured an important 52-run win in Sharjah on Friday and boosted their hopes of reaching the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals from Group II.

The middle-order duo blasted 67 runs in the last four overs to take New Zealand to 163-4 after the team appeared to be in a touch of trouble at 96-4 at the end of the 16th over on a slow wicket as Namibia turned the screws following their decision to bowl first.  

New Zealand vs Namibia: As it happened

Phillips made an unbeaten 39 off 21 balls, a knock under pressure that included a boundary and three sixes, while Neesham stayed with him to the end, finishing with 35 from 23 balls which included two huge hits over the ropes.

Namibia, who edged Scotland in their Super 12 stage opener before losing to Afghanistan and Pakistan, managed only 111-7 from 20 overs as Tim Southee (2-15) and Trent Boult (2-20) ensured there would be no upset.

RELATED STORIES

"We knew what to expect here, it was a real scrap. We tried to maximise the shorter boundary... got some reasonable matchups in the end and got what's par on this wicket," New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said.

New Zealand, who have six points, can reach the semi-finals with a win over Afghanistan in their final match and Williamson said his team cannot take their opponents lightly.

"Afghanistan are a really strong side, they've done so well in this tournament and have got match-winners throughout their side. So looking forward to playing them," he said.

Martin Guptill made a dominant 93 in New Zealand's victory over Scotland on Wednesday and the opener picked up from where he left off by hammering Bernard Scholtz for a six in the first over, but fell for 18 trying to lift David Wiese over mid-off.

The Black Caps lost a bit of momentum thereafter and crawled to 43-1 in the powerplay before losing opener Daryl Mitchell and appeared set for a below par total on a challenging wicket that the Namibian bowlers were thriving on.

Williamson (28) and Devon Conway (17) failed to raise the scoring rate but Phillips and Neesham took the attack to Namibia at the death, switching gears superbly during their fifth-wicket stand of 76 to flatten their opponents.

