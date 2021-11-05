Home / Cricket / NZ vs NAM T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Can Namibia stage upset against formidable New Zealand?
Live

NZ vs NAM T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Can Namibia stage upset against formidable New Zealand?

New Zealand vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: New Zealand currently stand third on the Group 2 points table and a win will take them to second place, giving them the much-needed booster in the semi-final qualification three-way race, with Afghanistan and India still in contention.
NZ vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand take on Namibia&nbsp;
NZ vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand take on Namibia 
Updated on Nov 05, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

New Zealand vs Namibia (NZ vs NAM) T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will look to keep their T20 World Cup campaign intact when they take on minnows Namibia at the Sharjah Stadium on Friday afternoon. New Zealand currently stand third on the Group 2 points table and a win will take them to second place, giving them the much-needed booster in the semi-final qualification three-way race - with Afghanistan and India still in contention. Namibia, on the other hand, are participating for the first time in the competition and would look to cause an upset to make this edition a more memorable one. The team had shown terrific form in the opening round, but suffered consecutive defeats at the Super 12 stage. Catch the LIVE Updates of New Zealand vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021:  

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 05, 2021 02:44 PM IST

    Maiden encounter 

    This is the first-ever meeting between New Zealand and Namibia in T20I.  

  • Nov 05, 2021 02:39 PM IST

    Complete squads: 

    New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle.

    Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, David Wiese, Pikky Ya France, Michau du Preez, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton  

  • Nov 05, 2021 02:30 PM IST

    Area of concern for Kiwis 

    After a remarkable win against India and Scotland, skipper Kane Williamson still feels that his side's bowling has been slightly patchy, an area which they would like to improve upon. "We were patchy with the ball but we need to move on. Credit to Scotland for the way they played and hit the ball out of the park. We were tested and we need to learn from this," skipper Williamson had said.

  • Nov 05, 2021 02:22 PM IST

    Problems in the Namibian camp 

    Namibia batters have so far got good starts but they have failed to carry forward the momentum, resulting in the failure to convert it into big scores. If the side manages to get a big total on the board, they have strong chances of setting up an upset against a formidable New Zealand.

    Namibia also has been heavily reliant on David Wiese but this time others also would be needed to chip in.

  • Nov 05, 2021 02:15 PM IST

    Mood in the other camp 

    Namibia, on the other hand, have produced a remarkable display considering this is their maiden appearance in the tournament. Despite the defeat against Pakistan in their previous encounter, the team put up a spirited show and would be look to repeat it again and cause an upset, setting the perfect tone for the tournament. 

  • Nov 05, 2021 02:09 PM IST

    New Zealand's campaign so far 

    After going down against Pakistan, the Kane Williamson led-unit have recorded two consecutive wins -- first defeating India by 8 wickets and then edging past Scotland by 16 runs. Can they turn it into a hattrick? 

  • Nov 05, 2021 01:58 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Namibia, which will be played at the Sharjah Stadium. The match will start at 3:30 PM (IST) and the toss will take place at 3:00 PM.   

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
cricket

What do India need to do against Scotland to improve their semi-final chances

  • With two matches remaining against Scotland and Namibia, India need to win big and hope if they are to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.
India defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs but it is not enough for them.&nbsp;(Getty)
India defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs but it is not enough for them. (Getty)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

NZ vs NAM Live Score Updates: Can Namibia stage upset against formidable Kiwis? 

New Zealand vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: New Zealand currently stand third on the Group 2 points table and a win will take them to second place, giving them the much-needed booster in the semi-final qualification three-way race, with Afghanistan and India still in contention.
NZ vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand take on Namibia&nbsp;
NZ vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand take on Namibia 
Updated on Nov 05, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
cricket

‘People giving expert opinion, I feel sorry for them’: R Ashwin answers critics

R Ashwin bowled at an economy of less than four and finished his four-over quota with two wickets and 14 runs against Afghanistan at the ongoing T20 World Cup. 
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates the dismissal of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran with captain Virat Kohli during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates the dismissal of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran with captain Virat Kohli during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)
Updated on Nov 05, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
Close Story
cricket

Anushka pens emotional letter for Virat on his 33rd b'day, post goes viral

  • "No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion," Anushka Sharma wrote while wishing Virat Kohli on his birthday. 
Virat Kohli, Anuhska Sharma
Virat Kohli, Anuhska Sharma
Published on Nov 05, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out