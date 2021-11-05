NZ vs NAM T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Can Namibia stage upset against formidable New Zealand?

New Zealand vs Namibia (NZ vs NAM) T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will look to keep their T20 World Cup campaign intact when they take on minnows Namibia at the Sharjah Stadium on Friday afternoon. New Zealand currently stand third on the Group 2 points table and a win will take them to second place, giving them the much-needed booster in the semi-final qualification three-way race - with Afghanistan and India still in contention. Namibia, on the other hand, are participating for the first time in the competition and would look to cause an upset to make this edition a more memorable one. The team had shown terrific form in the opening round, but suffered consecutive defeats at the Super 12 stage. Catch the LIVE Updates of New Zealand vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021:

