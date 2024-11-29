Glenn Phillips pulls off stunner amid New Zealand's misfields to end Brook-Pope stand in NZ vs ENG 1st Test Day 2
It was a forgettable day in the field for New Zealand but Glenn Phillips provided one moment of genius to show what the BlackCaps are usually capable of
New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips is known to be a gun fielder and he put his skills on display on Day 2 of their first Test against England in Christchurch. On what was otherwise a day to forget for the Kiwis in the field, Phillips pulled off a screamer of a catch at gully to dismiss Ollie Pope for 77 off 98 balls.
The wicket came off the second ball of the 53rd over bowled by the retiring Tim Southee. Pope rocked back and tried to cut through backward point. Phillips dived full-length to his right, caught the ball while being horizontal to the ground and held on to it with aplomb after making impact. It ended a 151-run stand between Pope and Harry Brook that came in just 188 balls.
Here is a video of the catch:
The moment, however, was an outlier in what was otherwise a wretched day in the field for New Zealand. The Kiwis are known to be a good fielding side, with that aspect of the game being central to their historic 3-0 whitewash of India at the latter's home in their last Test series.
Brook was dropped a whopping four times, so much so that he remained unbeaten on 132 off 163 balls at the end of the day. Captain Ben Stokes was at the other end on 32 off 76 and the fifth wicket stand between the pair was worth 97 runs off 130 balls at the end of Day 2. Stokes himself was the beneficiary of a dropped catch, as was England opener Ben Duckett earlier in the day.
All of it meant that New Zealand have fallen well behind in the match despite scoring 348 batting first. England ended Day 2 on 319/5 and will be looking to put up as big a lead as possible on Day 3, with a declaration of any kind looking highly unlikely.