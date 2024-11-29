Glenn Phillips pulls off stunner amid New Zealand's misfields to end Brook-Pope stand in NZ vs ENG 1st Test Day 2

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips is known to be a gun fielder and he put his skills on display on Day 2 of their first Test against England in Christchurch. On what was otherwise a day to forget for the Kiwis in the field, Phillips pulled off a screamer of a catch at gully to dismiss Ollie Pope for 77 off 98 balls. Glenn Phillips lit up a gloomy day for New Zealand(Getty Images)

The wicket came off the second ball of the 53rd over bowled by the retiring Tim Southee. Pope rocked back and tried to cut through backward point. Phillips dived full-length to his right, caught the ball while being horizontal to the ground and held on to it with aplomb after making impact. It ended a 151-run stand between Pope and Harry Brook that came in just 188 balls.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

Here is a video of the catch:

The moment, however, was an outlier in what was otherwise a wretched day in the field for New Zealand. The Kiwis are known to be a good fielding side, with that aspect of the game being central to their historic 3-0 whitewash of India at the latter's home in their last Test series.

Brook was dropped a whopping four times, so much so that he remained unbeaten on 132 off 163 balls at the end of the day. Captain Ben Stokes was at the other end on 32 off 76 and the fifth wicket stand between the pair was worth 97 runs off 130 balls at the end of Day 2. Stokes himself was the beneficiary of a dropped catch, as was England opener Ben Duckett earlier in the day.

All of it meant that New Zealand have fallen well behind in the match despite scoring 348 batting first. England ended Day 2 on 319/5 and will be looking to put up as big a lead as possible on Day 3, with a declaration of any kind looking highly unlikely.